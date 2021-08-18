It Just Does Not Work: Michael Vaughan on Rory Burns-Dom Sibley Opening Partnership

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan has proposed key changes in the top order for the upcoming third Test against India. In particular, Vaughan expressed his disappointment with the form of the England opener duo of Rory Burns and Dom Sibley. The former cricketer pointed out the pair’s repeated failures - back-to-back dismissals on ducks. While criticising their performance, Vaughan suggested the hosts to alter the current pair to make the batting order more solid.

In his latest column for the Telegraph, Vaughan wrote, “I want a bit more substance and experience. I want to see Dawid Malan at three. England cannot keep going with the Rory Burns-Dom Sibley opening partnership after 10 ducks this year. It is the definition of insanity. It just does not work.”

The Yorkshireman further noted England is in need of little substance as Burns and Rory’s opening partnership has been extremely poor. Vaughan wrote, “In total, 37 per cent of their partnerships this year have not gone past the second over. You can’t carry on with that and England knows it. I would give Hameed (Haseeb) his rightful spot to open and throw in Malan (Dawid). They have three games against India then straight into an Ashes series."

Vaughan’s clarion call comes against England’s crushing defeat to India at Lord’s. According to the former cricketer, England needs someone who can match the capacity of all-rounder Ben Stokes to recover. He mentioned, “They had one of the greats to get them out of a hole in the last Ashes Test at Headingley. They were bowled out for 67 but Stokes played the greatest innings of all time.” Vaughan believes that the hosts would be keen to have someone step up for their side just like the way Stokes did. He said the majority of the pressure is likely to be mounted on skipper Joe Root again. Vaughan continued, “They have to find some spirit and belief. It will probably have to be Joe again. But how much has this defeat sapped his energy?”

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here