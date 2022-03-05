'It Messes With Your Head': Dinesh Karthik Explains Why Rishabh Pant Missed Out on a Hundred

Veteran India wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik empathised with left-hander Rishabh Pant as the latter wasn’t successful in reaching his hundred against Sri Lanka in Mohali on Friday. Pant failed to make his 5th Test ton as he was on 96 when Sri Lankan pacer Suranga Lakmal castled his off-stump with a superb delivery on the first day of the opening Test match.

During his innings, Pant joined forces with Shreyas Iyer to stitch a 53-run stand for the fifth wicket, before adding another 100 in just 108 balls with Ravindra Jadeja. Pant’s innings included nine boundaries and four sixes to race his score to run-a-ball 96. He punished the Lankan bowlers in every direction of the IS Bindra Stadium before Lakmal got him at the end.

Explaining to Cricbuzz how the nervous 90s-score may have played a role in Pant’s dismissal, Karthik said, “When you are batting in the 90s, it messes with your head. It always gets to you and you are trying different things when you are in your 90s.”

“You know the board is ticking and a special figure is around the corner,” the 36-year-old added.

The show, which also had Harsha Bhogle, lauded the young wicketkeeper-batter for his fabulous innings and Karthik further explained how Pant paced his innings to perfection in Mohali.

“If you divide Rishabh Pant into two parts, the second part of his innings today will be the brash Rishabh that he likes to be,” he added. “But the first part of his innings was a tribute to the media and all the people who said, ‘Rishabh please come and take your time before you play your shots.”

Despite Pant’s heartbreak, the partnerships kept coming along nicely though as India piled up 357/6 at the end of Day 1 of the first Test.

Currently, the visitors are trailing by 495 runs in their first essay, after Jadeja’s unbeaten 175 off 228 balls helped India declare the innings at 574/8 on Day 2.

