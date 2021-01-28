- 3rd ODI - 26 Jan, 2021Match Ended266/9(50.0) RR 5.32
It Might Look Ugly, But I Make Sure I do The Right Thing for the Team: Cheteshwar Pujara
Cheteshwar Pujara did not score as many runs in 2020-21 in Australia but played his role with the bat consuming deliveries and playing out time in both the match-saving effort at the SCG and the match and series-winning one at The Gabba.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: January 28, 2021, 11:35 AM IST
Cheteshwar Pujara did not score as many runs in 2020-21 in Australia but played his role with the bat consuming deliveries and playing out time in both the match-saving effort at the SCG and the match and series-winning one at The Gabba. He took the blows and blunt the Australian pace attack and was at his defiant best at one end which allowed the likes of Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant to play their natural game at the other in the great chase in Brisbane, and eventually earn the plaudits.
'I Will Remove Half My Moustache if Cheteshwar Pujara Does This' - Ashwin's Open Challenge!
However, despite being the fulcrum around which the Indian batting revolved throughout the series he was criticised for his dour and the 'lack of intent' batting approach, early in the series, something he says hardly bothered him as he knew what's best for the team.
IN PICS: The Best of Cheteshwar Pujara - From a Resolute 153 at Johannesburg to Gritty 56 at Brisbane
"While batting my goal is to make sure I do the right thing for the team, it might look ugly, it might look like I am not comfortable but I know what's best for the team because I have played so many Test matches and been part of this team for so many years," Pujara told cricket journalists Jamie Alter and Meha Bhardwaj Alter on their YouTube channel, Cricket Fables
'I Will Kiss Where he is Hurt' - Pujara's Daughter has a Magical Remedy to Heal Father's Body Blows
"And it is not just about the Test experience, it's also about the First Class experience. I play for Saurashtra and my first-class games are more than 200 now, and I know this particular format. If the team is in trouble how to handle it and I try and do my best according to my knowledge and what suits my strength that can help the team," he went on to add.
Resolute Cheteshwar Pujara Stonewalls Aussie Bouncer Barrage at Gabba
Talking about the gameplan heading into the final day of the Brisbane Test, Pujara revealed that he was very clear in his mind that he needed to occupy the crease for the majority of the day and looked to accelerate after being set.
From Adelaide's 36 All Out to Brisbane 329/7 - Why This is India's Greatest Test Series Win
" I had a clear game plan, and the plan was to make sure not to lose any wicket in the first session, or too many wickets which will give them [Australia] the advantage moving into the second and third sessions, and fortunately we just lost one wicket and my plan was even if I do not get runs, just stick around and try and get set and accelerate in the second the third session," he said.
Pujara battled for 211 balls for his 56, allowing Gill (91 off 146) and Rishabh Pant (89* off 138) to play their natural game, before falling to Pat Cummins off the second ball after taking the new ball. But, by that time Pujara had ground down the Aus bowlers and had a few battle scars to show as well.
"The pitch had variable bounce, from one end the ball was not rising much, and at times rising a bit more than what I was expecting. It was becoming very difficult to defend those balls with the bat. There was an option to defend with the bat, but I felt that was not a safe option," revealed Pujara explaining why he chose to take the body blows - 11 of them precisely from the Aus quicks, "Because if the ball hits your gloves it could go to short leg, slips, gully, or I could get caught behind. So, I wanted to rule that option out and that is why I was taking the blows to the body. Getting hit on the helmet was not ideal, but I was not worried about it and the there reason for it I knew as long as I am there and not getting out, that's fine".
Pujara copped the blows and for a major part of it, did not even wince. But, he was in visible pain when he got hit on the finger and for him, that was the most painful of all blows.
"A couple of blows were really painful, and one which hit me below the shoulder the second time was painful but the most painful was when I got hit on the finger. that was the second I got hit there. Before the third test, during the practice session at the MCG, I was hit on the same finger and I was carrying a bit of bruise that," he added.
