'It Seems a Burden Has Been Removed From Virat Kohli's Head': Saba Karim on Team India's Practice Sessions in South Africa

Former India wicketkeeper batter Saba Karim feels that Test captain Virat Kohli is looking relaxed in the practice session ahead of the Test series against South Africa. The first Test of the three-match series will begin on December 26. The Indian team has started their practice session in Centurion and BCCI has posted several photos of Kohli and other players working hard with the coaching staff.

Karim said that looking at Kohli’s photos in training sessions, it seems like a burden has been removed from his head after all the controversy between him and the BCCI.

“It seems a burden has been removed from Virat Kohli’s head. He can play with an open mind now, he can revive his Test career afresh. The expectation is that he will dish out performances like he was doing two years back," Karim told India News.

Kohli was sacked from the position, earlier this month, and the day after that Ganguly claimed that BCCI had asked Kohli to not quit the T20I captaincy in September and the selectors had to drop him from the 50-overs captaincy as they wanted a single captain for white-ball formats. While Kohli had, however, contradicted Ganguly’s statement during his explosive press conference on Wednesday ahead of departure for the South Africa Test series.

The cricketing fraternity was left all confused after the skipper’s statement contradicted with the BCCI chief.

While, Karim feels that Kohli will emulate his form from the practice session in the Test series against South Africa.

“If he bats with an open mind and approach, he can repeat those performances. I have full belief that the form he has shown in the practice sessions, the same form will be seen in the match as well," he said.

The former selector also said that the split captaincy is going to be a huge challenge for the Indian cricket team on multiple fronts.

“It is a huge challenge on multiple fronts for the Indian team. We have never seen split captaincy before this. This is the first time India is going into the ground with this new approach - Rohit Sharma white-ball captain, Virat Kohli red-ball captain. It will take some time for the players to understand this."

Karim further said that Rahul Dravid has a huge responsibility alongside Kohli to take the team forward.

“Along with that, there will be a huge responsibility on Virat Kohli and the team management, especially Rahul Dravid, on how they take the team forward. There are a lot of challenges but with the amount of maturity and experience this team has, I believe that India will come out of this phase with flying colors," he added.

