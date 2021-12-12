'It Should’ve Been More Respectful': Former Pakistan Skipper on BCCI's Handling of Virat Kohli

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt gave his opinion on the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) handling of Virat Kohli who is recently sacked as ODI captain. Kohli was replaced by Rohit Sharma as the new ODI captain of the Indian cricket team as BCCI president Sourav Ganguly stated that the selectors wanted a single captain for the white-ball formats.

Kohli relinquished his T20I captaincy after the 2021 T20 World Cup, however, in his statement, the 33-year-old stated that he wants to focus on the ODI and Test captaincy. Ganguly revealed that the board requested Kohli to not step down from the position but he was adamant about his decision to manage his workload.

Butt feels that situation should’ve been handled in a more respectful way.

“BCCI didn’t want Kohli to step down (before T20 WC). But it doesn’t make much sense for white-ball formats to have two different captains. It would’ve been better if there was no aggrieved party in this situation, though,” Butt said on his official YouTube channel.

“The reports came across after the announcement that Kohli was given two days to step down and while this shows how much authority they have, you have to look at what he has done for his country. It should’ve been more respectful. You have your cricket board on one side, and one of the best players in the world at the other,” Butt said.

Kohli scored a plethora of runs as the captain of the Indian team in the 50-over format. The modern-day great scored 5,449 runs at an astonishing average of 72.65. He also smashed the second most centuries as a captain in ODIs – 21. Legendary Australia skipper Ricky Ponting is at the top of the list with 22 tons.

However, the former Pakistan skipper feels having two captains in two different white-ball formats is not an ideal option.

“Anyway, whatever happened, in the end, makes sense because you shouldn’t have two captains for different white-ball formats,” said Butt.

The 37-year-old further gave examples of the England and Australia cricket team for the split captaincy.

“Joe Root plays one-dayers for England but their captain remains (Eoin) Morgan. Similarly in Australia, Aaron Finch leads them in ODIs and T20Is and Cummins is the captain of the Test team despite the latter playing all formats.”

