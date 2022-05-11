'It Stays With You Only for a Few Days': Kishan Reveals Rohit Sharma's Advice on Rs 15.25 Crore Price Tag

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 will be remembered for many reasons. It was the first time when the tournament saw 10 teams competing for the title. While the newly-added franchises made quite a stir, the old guns seemed to be losing their touch. Another reason to make this season unforgettable is Mumbai Indians’ losing streak.

The most successful team in the IPL history tasted its first win after losing 8 games on the trot. However, the team dynamics weren’t affected much as the players, especially youngsters were constantly backed by coach Mahela Jayawardene and captain Rohit Sharma.

Ahead of the MI’s next fixture against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) their home ground, Wankhede, wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan gave a major insight about how Rohit handles his men in the dressing room.

“Rohit bhai motivates himself and the team at the same time. He makes sure he keeps everyone on the same page and how we can perform best in the remaining games. I make sure that no one is feeling low. We help each other in this team, everyone thinks about everyone else. I am a jolly person by nature so I try to lift everyone else as well,” said Ishan.

The 23-year-old was bought back by MI for a whopping sum of Rs 15.25 crore at the mega players’ auction earlier in February. But Ishan hasn’t been in his best of forms. In 11 games, he has scored 321 runs, including three fifty-plus scores, averaging 32.10.

Speaking about his price tag, Ishan said he had not given it much thought.

“The price tag stays with you only for a few days. I have been playing at the top level for a while so I only think about how best I can help the team. The senior players like Rohit bhai tell me to not give that much thought, they tell me it’s better to stay in my zone. Talking to them helped me to keep that aside,” he said.

Ishan started the tournament with a bang, with scores of 81 not out and 54 in the first two matches. But soon he fell into a rough patch, as seen from his scores of 14, 23, 3, 13, 0 and 8. With Mumbai now out of contention for the playoffs, it seems that he is trying to get back to the style which had fetched him success in the past, chipping in with scores of 51, 45 and 26 in the last three matches.

“What worked well for me was, initially when I started the tournament, I wasn’t over-thinking, I was just going and batting like I used to do. My focus was on giving a good start to the team. But I think later on, somewhere I was trying to finish the game maybe I lost my focus in the first six overs,” he said.

