Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

THE WISDEN TROPHY, 2020 1st Test, The Rose Bowl, Southampton, 08 - 12 Jul, 2020

1ST INN

England

204 (67.3)

England
v/s
West Indies
West Indies*

318 (102.0)

England trail by 107 runs
Live

EUROPEAN CRICKET SERIES, BOTKYRKA, STOCKHOLM, 2020 Final, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 10 July, 2020

2ND INN

Nacka CC

151/7 (10.0)

Nacka CC
v/s
Djurgardens IF Cricketforening
Djurgardens IF Cricketforening*

80/4 (10.0)

Djurgardens IF Cricketforening need 134 runs in 42 balls at 19.14 rpo
Live

FINNISH PREMIER LEAGUE, 2020 Match 30, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 10 July, 2020

2ND INN

Greater Helsinki CC

104/7 (20.0)

Greater Helsinki CC
v/s
SKK Stadin ja Keravan Kriketti
SKK Stadin ja Keravan Kriketti*

107/3 (15.3)

SKK Stadin ja Keravan Kriketti need 61 runs in 72 balls at 5.08 rpo

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: ENG VS WI

live
ENG ENG
WI WI

Rose Bowl, Southampton

08 Jul, 202015:30 IST

2nd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

16 Jul, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

24 Jul, 202015:30 IST

1st ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

30 Jul, 202017:30 IST

It Was a Bit Unfair on Him: Aakash Chopra on Indian Batsman's Ouster from ODI Team

Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra sympathised with current batsman Ajinkya Rahane and stated the latter was hard done by when he was dropped from the ODI team.

IANS |July 10, 2020, 10:11 PM IST
It Was a Bit Unfair on Him: Aakash Chopra on Indian Batsman's Ouster from ODI Team

New Delhi: Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra sympathised with current batsman Ajinkya Rahane and stated the latter was hard done by when he was dropped from the ODI team.

Pointing towards his good batting credentials, Chopra stated Rahane should have been given a long rope in 50-over format considering he was doing well for the team at no.4 before becoming sidelined from the format.

The 31-year-old represented India in 90 ODIs in which he has amassed 2,962 runs at 35.26. During the 87 ODI innings he got a chance to bat, Rahane scored three centuries and 24 half-centuries before getting dropped from the side in 2018.

"At no.4 he held a very good record. And when you are performing at no.4 on a consistent basis and when your strike rate is also around 94, so why didn't he get opportunities after that? It seemed like a case of how one throws away fly from the milk. I feel he was hard done by," Chopra said in a video uploaded on his YouTube channel AakashVani.

"If India had become like England that they will score in excess of 350 in every match...that is the only way they will play, whether it happens or not. But we don't do like that. We still play cricket in the traditional, orthodox way. We still build the innings and pick a team that can score around 325... Rahane would have fitted in that.

"So according to me, it was a bit unfair on him. Because when he was dropped from the ODI team he was going absolutely fine. So when you aren't giving someone chances despite doing well you aren't doing the right thing," he added.

Aakash ChopraAjinkya RahanebcciTeam India

Upcoming Matches

The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 2nd Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020

WI vs ENG
Manchester

The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020

WI vs ENG
Manchester

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 1st ODI | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3466 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4820 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more