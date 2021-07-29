'It Was a Difficult Situation, We Decided to Stay and Play' - Shikhar Dhawan Lauds Team's Character

Shikhar Dhawan rued India’s batting collapse but was happy with the way India’s young team fought despite losing a bulk of their side to isolation protocols after Krunal Pandya tested positive for COVID-19. Dhawan was speaking at the post-match presentation after India’s loss in the third T20I, managing only 81 for 8 in the 20 overs.

“It was a difficult situation for us. As a team we decided to stay and play these games. Really proud of the boys as well. They showed great character in the last two games. Their attitude was tremendous," he said.

“We wanted to win as well, in every game you learn. It was an off-day four our batting unit. We lost too many wickets, SL bowled well. I got out first ball… and when you lose early wickets with not much batting, you get a lot of pressure. It’s a game of pressuer, and we got to the 80s, that was the best we could do today."

After the game, Dhawan was seen having a chat with a group of Sri Lankan cricketers, passing on his experience.

“Both teams played in great spirit. It’s beautiful that we were competitive in the field and respect was there. The Sri Lankan boys wanted to know what’s my process, I was just sharing my experience. I hope they enjoyed listening to it. And, congratulations to the Sri Lankan team."

Sri Lanka’s captain Dasun Shanaka thanked the Indian team and board for continuing the series despite not having their best side available.

“I should thank BCCI, under these circumstances they agreed to play. Special thanks to Rahul Dravid and Shikhar Dhawan," he said.

“This is the best performance we have had in the last few years. I had the options with me and used them in the middle. Not only myself, all the boys are working really hard on the fielding. In the last three months starting from the Bangladesh series, they were keen to win and they want to be world-class.

“The way Chameera started, the way Wanindu performed throughout, how Akila performed, how calm DDS was, and I should mention Karunaratne .. he is a gem to Sri Lankan cricket. All the boys did right job. They handled the situation well and used their brains very well. I am lucky to lead this team. When a low score is set, it’s good if you get a more positive start. But they are young and learning, they’ll be better in the future."

