It Was a Great Journey Throughout U19 World Cup: Yashasvi Jaiswal

The Priyam-Garg led side couldn't become the fifth Indian team to win the coveted trophy as they lost to Bangladesh in the summit clash played on February 8.

IANS |February 18, 2020, 5:29 PM IST
India's Yashasvi Jaiswal on Tuesday said that although the team couldn't get the result they wanted at the recently concluded Under-19 World Cup in South Africa, it was a "great journey throughout the tournament".

The Priyam-Garg led side couldn't become the fifth Indian team to win the coveted trophy as they lost to Bangladesh in the summit clash played on February 8.

Bangladesh won a rain-affected final, chasing down India's 177 to win by three wickets via the DLS method, capping off a thrilling tournament.

"As I've now had the time to look back upon all the hard work, perseverance and discipline that went into achieving a much awaited dream paid off when I walked onto the ground to represent my country for the all prestigious ICC World Cup final," Jaiswal wrote on Instagram.

Jaiswal's U-19 World Cup scores read: 88, 105*, 62, 57*, 29*, 59 as he finished the tournament as the highest run-getter.

"It was a great journey throughout the tournament even though we didn't get the result we wanted. Humbled to receive the 'Player of the Tournament' and make my contribution towards getting to the finale. Upwards and onwards from here," he added.

Jaiswal will now be seen in action for Rajasthan Royals in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) which starts from March 29.

india u19u19 world cupYashasvi Jaiswal

