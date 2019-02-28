It Was All About Showing Fight and Character - Knight

Loading...
"I was probably going to bowl first, but today was all about fighting and showing character," she said at the post-match presentation ceremony.
"Katherine (Brunt) was outstanding. Danny (Wyatt) was brilliant, we lost some early wickets but we tried to take the game till the deep. Really pleased with the girls. It's one of the strengths of our team (batting depth). I thought the seam attack was brilliantly led by Katherine."
India once again got off to a solid start on the back of Smriti Mandhana (66) and Punam Raut (56) before Brunt triggered a collapse. The right-arm medium pacer scalped five wickets and then scored a crucial 18 runs down the order to help England emerge victorious.
"I think it's been a really tough tour up until now. India have played brilliantly, they've adapted to their conditions best. But we showed a lot of character, even while losing games, so we've got a lot to be proud of. Happy to get one win," said Brunt, who was named as Player of the Match for her effort.
"There was a little bit of seam and nip early on. I worked on moving it. It seems to have paid off for me."
Meanwhile, despite winning the series 2-1, Indian captain Mithali Raj said they should make sure they complete the job, and also praised Jhulan Goswami who had a terrific series.
"Next series we should do something before the third ODI, because we've been consistent in losing the third ODI in our series," said Mithali.
"Jhulan comes with a lot of experience and helps other bowlers. Shikha Pandey has evolved under her wings. After the partnership between Smriti and Punam there was a collapse, but later we had another partnership. I'll give credit to Brunt for her very good spell."
Smriti Mandhana, who managed scores of 24, 63 and 66 in the series, was named Player of the Series. The left-handed opener said she is enjoying the responsibility and wants to contribute in every match.
"It's been quite good, the last couple of months I've been timing the ball well. Whenever I go out to bat I feel I need to contribute to the team winning. The more the responsibility, the better. I think captaincy (in the T20Is) might help me not throw my wicket away," she said.
First Published: February 28, 2019, 5:00 PM IST