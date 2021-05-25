'It Was Blown Out of Proportion, There Were No Words Exchanged' - Aamer Sohail on Venkatesh Prasad Duel

Former Pakistan batsman Aamer Sohail opened up on his on field tussle with India pacer Venkatesh Prasad during the 1996 World Cup quarterfinal in Bangalore, saying there was ‘no argument’ between the two. After hitting a boundary off Prasad in the 15th over of Pakistan’s chase, Sohail aggressively pointed his bat to the bowler and then the boundary line.

Prasad had his revenge the very next ball, hitting the stumps and dismissing Sohail for 55 before giving him a send-off. It is one of the most remembered incidents from India-Pakistan matches.

“There was no argument. There was nothing said. It was interpreted differently. They have to say something. There was no verbal exchange. The situation was such that Javed Miandad, being an extremely smart cricketer, he told us how to rile up the bowler when you think he is going to take charge. How to move him away from his focus, or his aims, or whatever he is thinking,” Sohail said in a video uploaded on Cricket Life Stories on Youtube.

“It was reverse psychology. Saeed and I were going great guns. He got out, it just got bogged down. And I thought India is taking charge. They are coming back into the game. So just to unsettle the bowler… because I thought both the bowlers are starting to bowl well.

“There were so many other things we had to take into account – there were three spinners in India — one or two others who could hurl their arms. We knew the pitch was going to deteriorate and offer something to the spinners. One over was deducted already, we were chasing 287 in 49 overs. So there were so many things we had to take into account. We were trying to bring that required run rate at the end of 20th over between 5 and 4. From there on, if we had lost two wickets, it would be easier for the remainder of batsmen to score runs.

“So, when I realised the bowlers are settling. I just tried to provoke the bowler, nothing was said. I tried to provoke the bowler just to move him away from his dangerous length, and make him lose his focus. I just pointed out something, and people thought so many things that I lost my temper, this what happened, and the bowler had a few other things to say.

“It was a good delivery he bowled, I was hoping it would be a short-pitched delivery that I would be able to hit it down the ground, it was not the case.

“But it was blown out of proportion. I was trying to unsettle the bowler because the situation was such. There was no word exchange, just a simple gesture, and people misconstrued in so many ways.”

Pakistan collapsed after his dismissal and eventually lost the match.

