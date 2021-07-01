‘It was Horrible’: Tim Southee Recalls Moment When he Dropped Catch of Rishabh Pant in WTC Final

New Zealand pace spearhead Tim Southee thought he’d ruined his home side’s chances of winning the World Test Championship (WTC) final after dropping what seemed a crucial catch on the final day in Southampton. The Black Caps Test deputy who played a crucial role in his home side’s eight-wicket victory over India in the inaugural marquee event, dropped an edge at second slip from Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant off the bowling of Kyle Jamieson on the morning of the final day.

According to a New Zealand Herald report, Southee in a radio interview, said he felt miserable and it was a “horrible feeling” after he dropped Pant’s catch and with it what he thought was the WTC title.

“It was a horrible feeling, probably the worst feeling for a cricketer when you drop a catch,” Southee said. “You feel like you’re letting your team down," he added.

At the time India were 82/4 and Pant was on five with the Kiwi’s needing to wrap up the Indian innings to chase for victory. Pant was eventually dismissed after lunch when he hit a wild off Tim Boult and a sensational catch by Henry Nicholls ended his stay.

“I’d be lying if it didn’t go through my head,” the fast bowler said, and mentioned that it was “already a tight game” and there were some demons thrown inside his head when he dropped the catch. Speaking about Pant’s prowess, he said that the southpaw has the ability to “take the game away” in a span of “five or six overs.”

However, he had to move on as he had to bowl the next over but felt very relieved when Pant was dismissed.

Southee, along with Boult, Kyle Jamieson and Neil Wagner picked up all 20 Indian wickets in the game. However, Southee picked the final two wickets of the Indian innings before the Black Caps chased down 139 to win by eight wickets and clinch the inaugural WTC trophy.

