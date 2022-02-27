'It Was More Like a Djokovic or a Federer Forehand': Sunil Gavaskar Lauds Shreyas Iyer's Batting Approach

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar has lauded the batting technique of Shreyas Iyer and compared his forehand to Tennis great Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer. Iyer scored back-to-back fifties batting at number 3 against Sri Lanka in the absence of Virat Kohli who has been rested for the series.

On Saturday, Iyer registered his highest T20I score as he slammed 74 not out off 44 balls as India thrashed Sri Lanka by seven wickets in the second T20I, to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. The 27-year-old slammed 6 fours and 4 sixes.

Batting great Gavaskar talked about Iyer’s batting approach and said that the middle-order batter showcased cleverness with his performance on Saturday.

“That is the beauty about this particular Indian team. There are so many options virtually for every single spot in the team. So anybody who gets an opportunity he knows he needs to grab it and cannot waste it. What Shreyas Iyer has shown in this innings is the cleverness of his batting. The way he was moving away when there was no deep third man and hitting the ball over, the way he was moving towards the offside and clipping the ball to the onside. That shows a batsman who is supremely confident of himself and the skill he posses,” Gavaskar told Star Sports.

The legendary cricketer also heaped praises on wicketkeeper batter Sanju Samson who scored 39 runs off 25 balls.

“The difference between what you have and to make it happen is temperament and shot selection, in his case he is showing he can do. And also to see Sanju Samson do it because he is one of my favourite players. And to see him come good has been fantastic,” he added.

Gavaskar further elaborated on Iyer’s shot selection in 2nd T20I and believes that he played risk-free shots except for the odd occasions.

“First thing he did was hit that straight drive for a boundary. After that it was…even if he was lofting the ball, he was doing it in the ‘V’. So less chances of being caught because fielders are on the either side of the sightscreen. So basically, play as straight as possible and even if the ball does anything it will have a inside or outside edge. Iyer was playing with the full face of the bat as much as possible except the odd occasions. He was unbelievable. It was more like a Djokovic or a Federer forehand,” said the former India captain.

