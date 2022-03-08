It was my Dream to Play in the World Cup: Sneh Rana

All-rounder Sneh Rana registered an impressive half-century against Pakistan to steer the Indian women’s team out of a difficult situation in the World Cup clash on Sunday. Rana got together with Pooja Vastrakar to stitch a brilliant 122-run partnership for the seventh wicket to offer support to the Indian innings after being down at 114 for 6 in the 34th over. India eventually went on to score 244 runs in the first innings and Rana remained unbeaten at 53

The all-rounder returned to deliver an equally brilliant bowling spell delivering 9 overs to pick a couple of wickets while giving just 27 runs. Rana starred with her all-around performance as India registered a 107 run victory.

Speaking on her performance after the match, Rana in a conversation with her teammate Rajeshwari Gayakwad said that she wants to contribute to the team in every way possible and in the game against Pakistan she was able to do it.

“Firstly, it was my dream to play in the World Cup and when you perform so well in the opening game, it boosts your confidence. I just want to contribute to the team in every way possible and today I did it somewhere,” Rana said

Talking about her crucial partnership with Pooja Vastrakar, she said that she enjoyed batting with her. Rana added that Pooja like her, is a clean striker of the ball and enjoys rotating the strike. “It was my first partnership with her and I had a great time batting with her," she added.

Pooja scored 67 off 59 balls before getting bowled by Fatima Sana in the last over of the Indian innings.

After a comprehensive win against archrivals Pakistan in their campaign opener match, India is now set to face hosts New Zealand on Thursday

Unlike many previous World Cups, teams haven’t been divided into groups this year. All the eight participating teams will be facing each other during the league stage at the end of which the top four teams will qualify for the semi-finals slated to be played on March 30 and March 31.

The finals of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022 will be played at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on April 3.

