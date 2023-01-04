'It Was Our Game to Lose'- Dasun Shanaka Expresses Disappointment After Loss Against India

Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka expressed his disappointment after losing the first match of the three match T20I series against India on Tuesday in Mumbai. Shanaka said that it was their game to lose.

The visitors had won the toss and decided to bowl first. Ishan Kishan got India off to a blistering start in the first over of the match but Maheesh Theekshana and Wanindu Hasaranga applied the pressure. India lost two key wickets - Shubman Gill and Suryakumar Yadav in the powerplay. Soon, India landed up in a very precarious situation.

However, Deepak Hooda and Axar Patel stitched a good partnership to guide India to 162 runs in their 20 overs.

Sri Lanka also found themselves in trouble as the Indian pacers built constant pressure on the team with wickets on regular intervals. However, Shanaka and Hasaranga gave some hope to the Lankans but soon debutant Shivam Mavi added more to their troubles as he picked up four wickets.

After Shanaka’s wicket, the pressure shifted to Chamika Karunaratne’s shoulders. Though Karunaratne was able to take the game close but Axar Patel was able to defend the total and resultantly, India won by two runs.

In the post-match conference, Shanaka expressed disappointment with the way they finished the chase and said it was their game to lose.

“It was (our game to lose). Really disappointing with the way we finished. In Wankhede, you need the batsmen to help you cross the line. I use the matchups really well and that’s the reason we restricted India to 162. It is still the first game and they (batters) are really good bunch of youngsters, they will come good," said Shanaka.

Shanaka has backed his team for the second T20I which will take place on 5th January in Pune. On the other side, the Indian team is pumped up after the victory as captain Hardik Pandya said that he wants to put the team in tough situations in order to be ready for the big ones.

“I want to put this team in difficult situations because it will help us in big games (on Axar bowling the last over). Bilaterals we are very good at and this is how we are going to challenge ourselves. To be honest, all the young guns got us out of the situation today. The conversation was very simple,”Pandya told the broadcasters.

