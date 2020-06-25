It Was Ravi Shastri Who Felt Jasprit Bumrah Will Be Effective in Tests: Bharat Arun

It was India coach Ravi Shastri who decided to give Jasprit Bumrah his first chance in Test cricket, bowling coach Bharat Arun revealed.
Bumrah made his made his white-ball debut in January 2016, and had to wait nearly two years to graduate to Test level. During that period, Bumrah was largely perceived as a limited-overs specialist given his ability in the death overs.
However, Shastri felt Bumrah could be effective in away Tests and the pacer made his debut in South Africa.
"It is very unfair to say that I picked Bumrah. The truth was that Shastri felt that Bumrah could be really effective in South Africa. When I spoke to Bumrah, he said it was his dream to play in Tests," Arun told Sportskeeda.
"Bumrah in his heart always wanted to be Test match bowler and he was prepared to give anything for it. There were some who felt he was a limited-overs specialist but we believed in his ability."
Bumrah made the leap to Test cricket easily and currently has 68 wickets from 14 Tests, all of them coming overseas.
Explaining Bumrah's action, Arun said the pacer's run up and arm position help him generate momentum into the ball.
"Bumrah in the last few strides gives it everything. He doesn’t generate lot of momentum in his run-up, that’s why he is so deceptive. Unlike most fast bowlers who have a bent arm and then use the long lever, Bumrah is the opposite. Bumrah starts with a longer lever, that can be really effective but not all bowlers can do it," he said.
Arun also said that Bumrah is always looking to improve through feedback and by asking questions.
"He is a very thinking bowler, always asking questions. During net situations, he is always asking for suggestions. He is willing to try different angles – close or away from stumps – but doing that he doesn’t allow batsmen to settle down. He is always looking for feedback and always willing to try."
