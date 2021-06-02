‘It Was Terrifying’: David Warner Recounts His Experience of India's COVID-19 Nightmare

Australia cricketer David Warner was terrified after what he saw on TV as covid-19 tragedy unfolded in India. Warner exited quarantine earlier this week after returning from India two weeks ago where he was participating in the now-suspended IPL 2021.

Warner said it was upsetting how people were lining up to cremate their finally members. “I think it really hit home when everyone saw that piece on the TV about what was happening in India with the oxygen,” Warner told Nova’s Fitzy & Wippa. “You know, people on the streets lining up to cremate their family members and we did see that a couple of times going to and from the grounds. Open fields and stuff. You know, it was terrifying. And it was just really upsetting from a humanitarian point of view.”

IPL was suspended in the first week of May when covid-19 cases began springing up within the team bio-bubbles. Warner was among the Australian contingent that BCCI flew out of India via Maldives to home due to the then travel restrictions.

Also Read: ‘Completely Destroyed’: Veda Opens up After Losing Sister And Mother to COVID-19

The 34-year-old Warner agrees with the decision to suspend IPL considering what has happening. “I think the right decision was made (to suspend the IPL). Got into the bubble, which was obviously going to be a challenge once we started moving, getting on and off aircraft. But look, they did their best to try and put it (the IPL) on there and we know in India that everyone loves cricket, and half the population would do anything to put a smile on their face and just watch that,” Warner said.

Recalling the time when teams were scrambling to fly out their cricketers back home, Warner said, “It was challenging. We had to get out of there ASAP. We were there (in the Maldives) with other people and they were there for the same reasons — getting out of India, trying to get to their countries as well because pretty much everyone was locked out of their country who had been into India.”

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here