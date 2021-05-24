'It Was That Kind of A Threat With The Crowd Booing And All' - Murali Kartik After Mankading A Batsman In England

‘Mankading’ has generated a fierce debate in the cricketing fraternity for several decades now with the purists maintaining its against the spirit of the game while the new age pragmatic generation insisting it is totally within the laws and hence a legitimate way of getting the batsman out. Former India left-arm orthodox, Murali Kartik recalled an incident from his county stint in England back in 2012 when he was threatened by the crowd for Mankading Alex Barrow.

Kartik was playing for Surrey against Somerset in the County Championship Division One Match in Taunton in 2012. Batting at number 11 in the first innings, the left-hander hammered a cameo 23 off 13 deliveries to take Surrey past the 300-run mark along with Kevin Pietersen, who top-scored with a majestic 163.

The infamous incident happened when Somerset number 6 Barrow was out in the middle facing Kartik. The batsman was backing a bit too much and was warned by the left-armer. But Barrow did not listen and continued to gain unfair advantage by taking a few strides forward even before the bowler had delivered the ball. Kartik, not one to shy away from controversy and controversial dismissals, did the needful and ran-out Barrow Mankading.

However, the act did not go well with a traditional England crowd and Kartik was booed along with Surrey skipper Gareth Batty.

Recalling the incident, Kartik said that the threat of the local crowd was intimidating which forced his wife to leave the ground.

“My wife ran away from the ground. It was that kind of a threat with the crowd booing and all. They almost entered the dressing room.”

However, the left-arm spinner continued to Mankad batsmen even after the incident as according to him it was well within the laws of the game. He ran-out Bengal batsman Sandipan Das playing for Railways in 2013 when the batsman was backing a bit too much at the non-striker’s end. Kartik maintained that he would not shy and do it again and again if the batsman tried to take unfair advantage by backing too much.

“In my case, I warned the batsman thrice. They never spoke about that. Despite the warning, they are blaming the bowler. I am ready to run out all the 11 batsmen if they step out before I deliver the ball,” stated Murali Kartik.

Kartik added that the spirit of the game, in the case of Mankading, was unfairly loaded in the favour of the batsmen and that they cannot be allowed to take undue advantage.

“What the bowler is doing is right and the batsman is wrong. By bringing in the spirit of cricket, they have made the bowler the villain, which is so wrong. In fact, it (2012 incident) went into the MCC, where they discussed the rules.”

Gareth Batty had to make peace with his opposite number – the Somerset captain Marcus Trescothick for the Mankading of Barrow in Taunton in 2012.

