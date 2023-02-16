'It Was the Most Important Knock Of My Career': Cheteshwar Pujara Remembers Debut Test Match Knock

India batter Cheteshwar Pujara is all set to play his hundredth Test match when he takes the field against Australia during the second Test match of the Border Gavaskar Trophy. The 35-Year-old has come a long way since his debut against Australia in 2010 in Bengaluru. Even after so many years, he still calls that as the ‘most important innings of his career.’ Addressing the media, he also gave his mantras to keep calm despite facing intense scrutiny.

“Aswhin recently spoke about me being stubborn. But for me it is sticking to your method and having the discipline to do well in test cricket. I do yoga, meditation, work on my fitness, detach yourself from what is being spoken about you on social media TV, even if it is positive things, so I try and do all that,” he said.

“Patience does not come on its own, need mental strength for that, preparation is key, I scored runs at junior cricket, age group cricket. It requires hard work Over a period of time and I think when you focus on you game, eventually, you will succeed.”

“My favorite knock has been my debut innings where I scored 72. It was the most important knock in my career. 2017 Bangalore (97 vs aus), my first overseas hundred in South Africa. 124 at Adelaide and the Gabba one.”

He added that it was a conscious decision not to go to IPL auctions. He has participated in IPL just once, that too in 2021 when he was bought by Chennai Super Kings.

“Conscious decision to not have my name in IPL last year, I wanted to play county to prepare for the one-off test in England,” he said.

He also enlisted Australia as a tough opponent with England being a close second. He also named James Anderson, Dale Steyn and Morne Morkel as some of the toughest bowlers he ever faced.

“Australia has always been a tough opposition, England too are challenging opponents. Our performance against them has been really good. We have fought against them as well.”

“Anderson in England, Morsel… Steyn was quite challenging to face during my first trip. Cummins is one of the most challenging bowlers in Australia.”

