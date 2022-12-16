'Unfortunate Not to See Him in T20 World Cup': Fromer Opener Says Kuldeep Needs to be a Part of IND's Attack

Former opener Wasim Jaffer feels that India missed the tricky by not picking Kuldeep Yadav for the 2022 T20 World Cup. Several leg-spinners including Adil Rashid and Wanindu Hasaranga had a successful World Cup but India stuck to their finger spinners - Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel throughout the tournament. The Men in Blue picked only one wrist spinner in the squad for the showpiece event in Yuzvendra Chahal but unfortunately, he too didn’t get a chance in the XI.

Kuldeep, who had a sensational IPL 2022 for Delhi Capitals, failed to get a place in the squad but he was called back after the showpiece event. The 28-year-old produced a sensational spell on Thursday against Bangladesh in the first Test.

The left-arm spinner claimed four wickets to dismantle the Bangla middle-order which had no answer to Kuldeep’s spin as he was too good with his googly and leg spin to trouble the batters.

Jaffer said that Kuldeep should have been part of the T20 WC squad and he had an impressive IPL as the veteran opener is sure that he will be key for the hosts for the upcoming Test series against Australia next year.

“It’s very exciting to see Kuldeep Yadav bowl in this fashion. I had said earlier too that he should have been a part of the T20 World Cup as well. It was unfortunate not to see him play. The way he bowled in the IPL, I was really surprised that he was not a part of the squad. He will play a major role in the upcoming series against Australia," Jaffer told ESPNCricinfo.

On Thursday, Kuldeep found proper turn and bounce with the ball to pick 4/33, after making a crucial 40, also his highest Test score with the bat.

The veteran opener suggested that the left-arm spinner adds a lot of variety to the squad and a lot of credit goes to last season of IPL where Delhi Capitals backed him and he produced his magic with the ball.

“Kuldeep Yadav brings variety to India’s bowling attack. He had great control in the IPL, bowling with a big heart against top batters. He got a lot of confidence from that, given that he had to sit on the bench the previous two seasons. He has had a lot more opportunities since coming to the Delhi Capitals, and you can see that confidence coming back. He needs to be a part of the attack, especially in Indian conditions," he added.

Jaffer also talked about Kuldeep’s valuable contribution with the bat as he revealed that the left-arm spinner worked on his batting skills at NCA.

“I have seen him bat. You can see that he has got the basics covered. He can defend and play properly and is not someone who gives you his wicket easily. He worked hard in the nets when he was at the NCA, as he could not bowl much because of an injury. It always helps the team a lot when the tailenders contribute with the bat," Jaffer said.

