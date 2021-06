‘It Was Very Special’: Ishan Kishan Relives The Moment He Donned Indian Cricket Team Jersey

The young wicketkeeper-batsman Ishan Kishan was a revelation for Mumbai Indians (MI) during the IPL 2020 in UAE. Kishan finished that season as the highest run-getter for the franchise and played a major role in helping his team win the record-extending fifth title.

The blistering form of the young keeper didn’t go unnoticed by the India selectors and Kishan was added in India’s T20 squad for the five-match home series against England.

Making his debut in the third T20 International of the five-match series, Kishan announced himself in style as he scored an impressive half-century to help India secure a win. For his exploits with the willow, the young rookie was also given with the player of the Match Award.

The feeling of playing for India was nothing less than surreal for the 22-year-old.

In an interactive session with his IPL franchise Mumbai Indians, the the left-handed batter revisited the emotions he and his family went through when he received his maiden call to the Indian set-up.

Kishan revealed that when he called his parents to inform them about the maiden call, they couldn’t control their emotions and started crying.

He it was a proud moment for him as every cricketer dreams of representing their country. “It was very special. You know, you get the call, and then you call up your parents to tell them this and ask them how they’re feeling. So when I called my parents, they were already crying. It was a very proud moment for me. Obviously, it is every cricketer’s dream to play for their country,” Kishan said.

Kishan is expected to don the Indian colours again during the India tour of Sri Lanka.

Team India is scheduled to tour Sri Lanka for three One Day Internationals and as many T20 Internationals. Since the main Indian squad will be traveling to England for the Test fixtures, Kishan is likely to feature in the limited-overs playing XI.

