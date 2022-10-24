'It Was Virat Kohli's Right to Ask For No-ball': Waqar, Wasim Unimpressed With Umpire's Decision During IND vs PAK Clash

Veteran Pakistan cricketers Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis and Shoaib Malik were not impressed with Marius Erasmus’ no-ball decision during high-octane India vs Pakistan clash on Sunday at Melbourne Cricket Ground. The arch-rivals played a thrilling contest where India beat Pakistan by 4 wickets. The match witnessed a dramatic final over where Virat Kohli smacked a waist-high full toss high over a deep square leg fence for six, which was on a no-ball. It was the fourth ball of the over and the game changed completely after that.

Several Pakistan fans and former cricketers were not happy with the umpire’s call as they thought it should have been referred to the third umpire.

Akram, Younis and Malik on the panel of A Sports, shared their views on the controversy as they also felt that the umpire made a blunder by not using the technology.

The legendary left-arm pacer suggested that any batter would have asked for a no-ball in that situation but the umpire should have referred it upstairs.

“The ball seemed to dip but it’s kind of touch and go. To the naked eye, it did not seem like a no-ball but in slow-motion, it does seem like it dipped … Any batsman will turn and ask for no ball. That’s not his [Kohli]s] fault. Such a big game. You have the technology. Use it. Why flare up things unnecessarily?” Akram said.

Waqar, who was also part of the same panel discussion feels that the umpire square leg umpire took the decision after Kohli asked for it.

“When the ball is about waist-high, the square-leg umpire’s first reaction is that he takes his hand out, and extends his right hand. That’s his natural reaction. But if you look at the replays, he (Marius Erasmus) turns around to see the ball. Then after Virat Kohli asked for it…”

However, the former Pakistan pacer said that it was Kohli’s right to ask for it but the umpire should have left it for the third umpire who had the technology to check it.

“I am not saying and I don’t want to say it’s a no-ball or not. I don’t want to get into that controversy. But the umpire (Marius Erasmus the square-leg umpire) should have called it there and then. It was Virat Kohli’s right to ask for the no-ball and he should do it. The leg umpire should have consulted the main umpire and they should have gone upstairs. That’s why the third umpire is sitting there. It should have been left to him – he could call it no-ball, six whatever,” he added.

Malik also shared similar views and said that anyone can take a wrong call but when there is an option to take assistance from the third umpire then the onfield umpires should have gone for it.

“When you have an option, you should take help from the third umpire, especially in such a big match at a crunch situation. Anyone can make a mistake but they should have consulted the third umpire. If the decision was taken after the replays which we saw it would have been better,” Malik said.

Meanwhile, the biggest fireworks for the match, though, came from Virat Kohli’s bat which lit up the Melbourne night sky. The talismanic batter re-iterated why he is one of the best chasers in cricket, slamming an unbeaten 82 off just 53 balls and powering India to an incredible four-wicket victory over Pakistan in their first Group 2 match.

