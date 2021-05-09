It Will Take Some Time for Devdutt Padikkal to Break Into India's Test Team, Says MSK Prasad

Former India selector has backed Devudutt Padikkal to come good and said that the Karnataka youngster will eventually make into the Test side one day. There were rumours that BCCI will pick 30 man squad in Covid times. An elongated squad means the likes of Devdutt Padikkal, Prithvi Shaw and other IPL stars might gets place but it didn’t happen as BCCI picked only the likes of Abhimanyu Easwaran, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna and Arzan Nagwaswalla as the four stand-by players.

Meanwhile Padikkal who had impressed in IPL 2021 and IPL 2020, missed the bus. Prasad meanwhile said that the youngster will make into the side but it will take some time.”It will take some time for Devdutt Padikkal to break into the longest format. He’s definitely the guy for the future, there are no two ways about it. But if you’re looking at longer formats, maybe he will take one more year of domestic cricket,” Prasad told SportsKeeda in an interview.

Speaking on the nest-gen bowlers, he said the likes of Ishan Porel and Prasidh Krishna really impressed him.”You have India A bowlers, all these Prasidh Krishna and Ishan Porel have gone through India A cricket. Also, it’s pretty evident the way Avesh Khan bowled in the IPL, he was hitting 145-147 kmph in T20 format, so he will obviously be very helpful to practice with in England. And eventually, these are the guys who are going to play for the country in the future,” Prasad pointed out.

The BCCI picked a 20-man squad for India’s tour to England. Prithvi Shaw, Devdutt Padikkal, Rahul Chahar were among the noticeable absentee from the squad. A lot of reports did say that looking at the times we are in, BCCI will send an elongated squad but it was reduced to 20 which meant a lot of promising youngsters would miss the bus.

