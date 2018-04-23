It Won't be Easy to Score Big Runs in Knockouts: Dhoni

Bowling, till now in the current edition of the tournament has been difficult. But Chennai skipper MS Dhoni feels that as the tournament progresses, big runs will be hard to come by.
“Wickets have gone better. If you compare it to the first few editions of the IPL, these wickets are very good batting surfaces. You also need to give credit to the batsmen as they’re getting stronger. They’re making plans as to which bowler bowls what. As we get into the knockout stages, we’ll see the bowlers coming up with new plans and it won’t be easy for the batsmen to score the kind of runs they’re scoring so far,” he said in the post-match interaction.
In the match, SRH had staged a dramatic comeback. After being 71/4 at one stage, they managed to take the game till the last ball, where six runs were needed.
“I won’t say what we were talking about (discussion with Bravo before the last ball). I wanted him to change his plan. At times even the best – Bravo – need a bit of advice. That’s what they’re paid for,” said Dhoni.
Dhoni went on to praise Deepak Chahar and other bowlers, who held their nerve in the tense situation. “What’s important is to give them – the younger bowlers – as many games as possible. Deepak swings the ball and lends balance with his batting down the order. Shardul (Thakur) had a few bad games. Last international series wasn’t good for him. But he has the right attitude and also the variations.”
Talking about Ambati Rayudu, he said, “Rayudu was fantastic. One thing was where to make him play. Had to make space for him because I’ve always rated him highly. I’ve seen him bat up the order, he looks confident. Whenever he hits the big shots, he maintains the shape. He’s somebody who can bat at different numbers. But I prefer him opening the batting,” stated Dhoni.
Also Watch
-
World Earth Day: Juhi Chawla Talks Environment, Advocates ‘No Plastic’ Policy
-
Friday 20 April , 2018
Is Your MP/ MLA Accused of Crime Against Women?
-
Wednesday 18 April , 2018
Karnataka Election 2018: The Good, The Bad and The Tainted Candidates
-
Friday 20 April , 2018
Watch: Quin Smart Helmets | Feature
-
Friday 20 April , 2018
Story So Far: Sacked AAP Advisor Raghav Chadha Returns Salary of Rs 2.50 to Home Ministry
World Earth Day: Juhi Chawla Talks Environment, Advocates ‘No Plastic’ Policy
First Published: April 23, 2018, 11:26 AM IST