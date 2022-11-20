'It Would be Great to Get Involved': England Superstar Thinking of Entering The IPL Auction

The auction for the next season of Indian Premier League is expected to be held next month and a host of world-class cricketers from across the globe will be hoping to land themselves a contract in what is considered to be the world’s top-T20 league. Recently, the 10 franchises announced the list of players they’ve retained and released ahead of the auction.

One of the finest batters of the current era Joe Root has never been part of an IPL auction but that could change as the former England captain is now ‘seriously’ considering to throw in his name.

“I would certainly debate going into the IPL draw quite seriously and hope to get exposure in that tournament. It would be great to get involved in the continuous enormity of each game and how much it means," Root told dailymail.co.uk.

Root, 31, says he has no plans to retire from cricket anytime soon and having left the burden of England captaincy behind, now wants to explore the shortest format which he feels ‘got alienated’ because of his focus on the longer formats.

“I have no thoughts or feelings of retirement or slowing down or playing fewer formats. If anything, I feel a little bit more freedom with my time. I always used to get rested for the T20s and I feel like I got alienated from the format because I had not played enough of it," he said.

He continued, “You can feel like you are getting left behind a little bit. Now, the next couple of years, might be a good time to explore playing a little bit more of that format and see how far I can take that side of my game."

With the ODI World Cup next year to be played in India, Root hopes to improve certain areas of his game that need improvement.

“That is especially valid because of how we are trying to play now as a Test team. Looking at the game through a T20 lens, will that benefit my Test cricket? With a 50-over World Cup next year, there are areas of my game that can benefit from playing more short-form cricket. When am I going to play some white-ball cricket if I don’t go out and search it out domestically?" he said.

