ITA vs CZR Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s ECC T10 2021 match, October 01, 12:30 PM IST

ITA vs CZR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECC T10 2021 between Italy and the Czech Republic: The qualification round for Group C in the ECC T10 2021 kickstarts on Friday as Italy will be going up against the Czech Republic in the eliminator match. The much-fancied game will be played on October 01, Friday at 12:30 PM IST at the Cartama Oval in Cartama. Both Italy and the Czech Republic will have the last chance on Friday to prolong their stay in the T10 competition.

Italy finished at the third position in the standings with four victories from eight league matches. The team had a dismal start to their campaign in the league as they lost their first four matches. However, Italy scripted one of the most memorable comebacks as they won their next four games. They will thus have the momentum on their side.

The Czech Republic, on the other hand, qualified for the second stage of the competition in a completely contrasting manner. The team got off to a sensational start as they emerged victorious in their first three games. However, Czech Republic soon lost their plot as they are coming into the match after losing their last five games. The team found themselves at fourth place in the standings after the group stage with three victories from eight league matches.

Ahead of the match between Italy and the Czech Republic; here is everything you need to know:

ITA vs CZR Telecast

Italy vs Czech Republic match will not be televised in India.

ITA vs CZR Live Streaming

FanCode holds the rights for live streaming Italy vs Czech Republic match.

ITA vs CZR Match Details

The match between Italy and the Czech Republic will be played at the Cartama Oval in Cartama on October 01, Friday at 12:30 PM IST.

ITA vs CZR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Arun Ashokan

Vice-Captain: Nisar Ahmed

Suggested Playing XI for ITA vs CZR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Hilal Ahmad, Nisar Ahmed

Batters: Sudesh Roy Dias Wickramasekara, Aakash Parmar, Simranjit Singh

All-rounders: Arun Ashokan, Sabawoon Davizi, Ravi Paul

Bowlers: Janaka Waas, Ali Waqar, Baljit Singh

ITA vs CZR Probable XIs:

Italy: Hassan Ahmad, Ravi Paul, Damith Kosala, Amir Sharif, Adnan Muhammad, Jorawar Singh, Simranjit Singh, Muhammad Imran, Janaka Waas, Baljit Singh (c), Nisar Ahmed (wk)

Czech Republic: Arun Ashokan (c), Hilal Ahmad (wk), Sabawoon Davizi, Aakash Parmar, Ali Waqar, Kushal Mendon, Vyshakh Jagannivasan, Satyajit Sengupta, Sudesh Roy Dias Wickramasekara, Keyur Mehta, Naveed Ahmed

