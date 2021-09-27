ITA vs CZR Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s ECC T10 2021 match, September 27, 06:30 PM IST

ITA vs CZR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECC T10 2021 between Italy and the Czech Republic: The fourth Group C match of the ECC T10 2021 will see Itlay competing against the Czech Republic on September 27, Monday at 06:30 PM IST at the Cartama Oval in Cartama. Though Italy and the Czech Republic are playing their second-string sides in the T10 Championship, both teams are being considered as tough competitors.

This will be the second match for both teams in the ECC T10. Therefore, they will be aware of the playing conditions. Italy will start the game as favorites on Monday as they have a balanced squad at their disposal. The team boast of having players who have the experience of playing in the ECS tournaments.

The Czech Republic, on the other hand, are the lowest-ranked T20I side in Group C. The team is placed at the 67th position in the T20I team rankings by the International Cricket Council (ICC). Also, they didn’t enjoy a good ride in their last outing. The team ended finished at the last position in the Continental Cup 2021 standings.

Ahead of the match between Italy and the Czech Republic; here is everything you need to know:

ITA vs CZR Telecast

Italy vs Czech Republic match will not be televised in India.

ITA vs CZR Live Streaming

FanCode holds the rights for live streaming Italy vs Czech Republic match.

ITA vs CZR Match Details

The match between Italy and the Czech Republic will be played at the Cartama Oval in Cartama on September 27, Monday at 06:30 PM IST.

ITA vs CZR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Simranjit Singh

Vice-Captain: Hilal Ahmad

Suggested Playing XI for ITA vs CZR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Hilal Ahmad

Batters: Sudesh Roy Dias Wickramasekara, Aakash Parmar, Simranjit Singh, Damith Kosala

All-rounders: Arun Ashokan, Sabawoon Davizi, Ravi Paul

Bowlers: Janaka Waas, Ali Waqar, Baljit Singh

ITA vs CZR Probable XIs:

Italy: Damith Kosala, Amir Sharif, Hassan Ahmad, Ravi Paul, Adnan Muhammad, Jorawar Singh, Janaka Waas, Baljit Singh (c), Nisar Ahmed (wk), Simranjit Singh, Muhammad Imran

Czech Republic: Ali Waqar, Satyajit Sengupta, Arun Ashokan (c), Hilal Ahmad (wk), Sabawoon Davizi, Aakash Parmar, Keyur Mehta, Naveed Ahmed, Frederick Heydenrych, Kushal Mendon, Sudesh Roy Dias Wickramasekara

