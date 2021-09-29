ITA vs ENG-XI Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s ECC T10 2021 Match, September 29, 12:30 PM IST

ITA vs ENG-XI Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECC T10 2021 between Italy and England XI: The 11th Group C encounter of the ongoing ECC T10 will see Italy competing against England XI. The match is scheduled to be played on September 29, Wednesday at 12:30 PM IST at the Cartama Oval in Cartama. England XI are a team to beat in the T10 Championship while Itlay are experiencing a torrid ride.

Italy have failed to make an impact in the ECC T10 so far. The team has lost all their four league matches so far and is reeling at the bottom of the points table. After a disastrous start, the team now has no room for mistakes as they need to secure victory in all their upcoming matches to qualify for the second stage.

On the other hand, England XI have made a global statement in their maiden T10 competition. The team has surpassed all the expectations by winning all their league matches so far. With four victories to their credit from as many league matches, England are atop the standings. The team will be hoping to produce another sensational performance against Italy to continue their winning streak.

Ahead of the match between Italy and England XI; here is everything you need to know:

ITA vs ENG-XI Telecast

Italy vs England XI match will not be televised in India.

ITA vs ENG-XI Live Streaming

Italy vs England XI match will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

ITA vs ENG-XI Match Details

The match between Italy and England XI will be played at the Cartama Oval in Cartama on September 29, Wednesday at 12:30 PM IST.

ITA vs ENG-XI Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain:Harrison Ward

Vice-Captain: Dan Lincoln

Suggested Playing XI for ITA vs ENG-XI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Dan Lincoln

Batters: Baljit Singh, Ammad Khan, Harrison Ward

All-rounders: Euan Woods, Ravi Paul, Amir Sharif, Sam Pearce

Bowlers: Muhammad Imran, Rich Edwards, Alex Russell

ITA vs ENG-XI Probable XIs:

Italy: Amir Sharif, Hassan Ahmad, Simranjit Singh, Adnan Muhammad, Janaka Waas, Baljit Singh (c), Nisar Ahmed (wk), Irfan Shaikh, Ammad Khan, Muhammad Imran, Ravi Paul

England XI: Harrison Ward, Sam Pearce, Andy Rishton, Rich Edwards, Alex Russell, Arthur Godsal, Alex Mellor, Dan Lincoln (c & wk), Luke Webb, Euan Woods, Max Uttley.

