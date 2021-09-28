ITA vs FIN Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s ECC T10 2021 Match, September 28, 06:30 PM IST

ITA vs FIN Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECC T10 2021 between Italy and Finland: The ninth Group C encounter of the ongoing ECC T10 will see Italy competing against Finland. The match is scheduled to be played on September 28, Tuesday at 06:30 PM IST at the Cartama Oval in Cartama. Despite having a balanced and experienced squad at their disposal, both Italy and Finland aren’t enjoying an ideal outing in the T10 Championship.

Italy were outplayed by Germany by three wickets in their first match followed by another loss at the hands of the Czech Republic by eight wickets. Italy is sufferingbowling woes as the bowlers havefailed to lend its support towards the batters. In their first two games, Italy failed to defend 111 and 103 runs, respectively. The team will be hoping for a better performance as they take on Finland.

Just like Italy, Finland also got off to a disastrous start in the competition. The team is languishing at the bottom of the points table after losing their first three games. The team now needs to make some tough calls to bounce back stronger in the league.

Ahead of the match between Italy and Finland; here is everything you need to know:

ITA vs FIN Telecast

Italy vs Finland match will not be televised in India.

ITA vs FIN Live Streaming

Italy vs Finland match will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

ITA vs FIN Match Details

The match between Italy and Finland will be played at the Cartama Oval in Cartama on September 28, Tuesday at 06:30 PM IST.

ITA vs FIN Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Ammad Khan

Vice-Captain: Muhammad Imran

Suggested Playing XI for ITA vs FIN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Aravind Mohan

Batters: Peter Gallagher, Ammad Khan, Baljit Singh, Areeb Quadir

All-rounders: Amjad Sher, Ravi Paul, Amir Sharif

Bowlers: Raaz Mohammad, Muhammad Imran, Naveed Shahid

ITA vs FIN Probable XIs:

Italy: Baljit Singh, Amir Sharif, Irfan Shaikh, Ravi Paul, Simranjit Singh, Adnan Muhammad, Janaka Wass, Ammad Khan, Muhammad Imran, Hassan Ahmad, Nisar Ahmed(wk)

Finland: Peter Gallagher, Nathan Collins, Aravind Mohan, Jonathan Scamans(wk), Hariharan Dandapani, Raaz Mohammad, Amjad Sher, Mahesh Tambe, Muhammad Imran, Naveed Shahid, Areeb Quadir

