ITA vs GER Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s ECC T10 2021 match, September 27, 12:30 PM IST

ITA vs GER Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECC T10 2021 between Italy and Germany: After Group A and Group B, it is now the turn of Group C teams to showcase their mettle in the European Cricket Championship (ECC). Just like other groups, Group C also has five teams — Germany, Italy, England XI, Finland, Czech Republic. All the league games will be played at the Cartama Oval in Cartama.

The teams performing well in the league stage will then process for the second stage of the competition. In the first match of the Group C contest, Italy will be taking on Germany. The game will be played on September 27, Monday at 12:30 PM IST. Both Italy and Germany have a full-member status from the International Cricket Council (ICC) in the shortest format of the game.

However, both teams are yet to prove themselves at the highest level. Thus, Italy and Germany will be looking forward to making a mark in ECC T10 and gain some momentum.

Ahead of the match between Italy and Germany; here is everything you need to know:

ITA vs GER Telecast

Italy vs Germany match will not be televised in India.

ITA vs GER Live Streaming

Italy vs Germany match will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

ITA vs GER Match Details

The match between Italy and Germany will be played at the Cartama Oval in Cartama on September 27, Monday at 12:30 PM IST.

ITA vs GER Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Janaka Waas

Vice-Captain- Shoaib Azam Khan

Suggested Playing XI for ITA vs GER Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Husnain Kabeer, Hassan Ahmad

Batters: Abdul Shakoor Rahimzei, Shoaib Azam Khan, Simranjit Singh, Mahela Daub

All-rounders: Rohit Singh, Ravi Paul

Bowlers: Janaka Waas, Baljit Singh, Sreekesh Srinivas

ITA vs GER Probable XIs:

Italy: Simranjit Singh, Muhammad Imran, Baljit Singh (c), Nisar Ahmed (wk), Damith Kosala, Amir Sharif, Hassan Ahmad, Ravi Paul, Janaka Waas, Adnan Muhammad, Jorawar Singh

Germany: Nasrullah, Zadran, Shahir Malikzai, Rohit Singh (c), Husnain Kabeer (wk), Yasub Muhammad, Shoaib Azam Khan, Abdul Shakoor Rahimzei, Mahela Daub, Finn Sadarangani, Sreekesh Srinivas, Saied Sajad-Sadat

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here