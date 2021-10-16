ITA vs JER Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for ICC Men's T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier 2021 Match, October 16, 06:45 PM IST

ITA vs JER Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier 2021 match between Italy and Jersey: Italy will be again seen in action on Saturday as they will go one-on-one against Jersey in the fourth match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifiers. Just like all the other matches, Italy vs Jersey game will also be hosted at Desert Springs Cricket Ground in Almeria. The much-fancied game will be conducted on Saturday, October 16 at 06:45 PM IST.

Italy and Jersey are likely to produce a thrilling game of cricket as both the teams will have the momentum on their side. The two teams had a dream start in the T20 league as they won their respective opening games. Italy defeated Denmark in their first Qualifiers game by six wickets.

The team is currently atop the standings due to a better net run rate. Jersey, on the other hand, clinched a close encounter against Germany by just four runs. The team successfully defended 137 runs in 20 overs to acquire two crucial points. Jersey are currently sitting in second place in the points table.

Ahead of the match between Italy and Jersey; here is everything you need to know:

ITA vs JER Telecast

Italy vs Jersey game will not be telecasted in India

ITA vs JER Live Streaming

The match between Italy and Jersey will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

ITA vs JER Match Details

Italy will play against Jersey at Desert Springs Cricket Ground in Almeria at 06:45 PM IST on October 16, Saturday.

ITA vs JER Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Baljit Singh

Vice-Captain: Jamie Grassi

Suggested Playing XI for ITA vs JER Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Manpreet Singh, Jake Dunford

Batters: Jamie Grassi, Nick Ferraby, Jonty Jenner

All-rounders: Gareth Kyle Berg, Dominic Blampied, Grant Stewart

Bowlers: Jade Dernbach,, Elliot Miles, Baljit Singh

ITA vs JER Probable XIs:

Italy: Manpreet Singh (wk), Jamie Grassi, Dinidu Marage, Gian Meade, Amir Sharif, Jade Dernbach, Jaspreet Singh, Madupa Fernando, Baljit Singh, Gareth Kyle Berg (c), Grant Stewart

Jersey: Asa Tribe, Elliot Miles, Benjamin Ward, Charlie Brennan, Daniel Birrell, Jonty Jenner, Jake Dunford (wk), Charles Perchard (c), Dominic Blampied, Nick Ferraby, Harrison Carlyon

