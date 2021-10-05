ITA vs SPA Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s ECC T10 Championship Week Match no. 7 Between Italy vs Spain, October 5, 02:30 PM IST

ITA vs SPA Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECC T10 Championship Week between Italy and Spain: Italy and Spain lock horns in the seventh match of the European Cricket Series (ECC) T10 Championship Week, on Tuesday, October 5. The game will be hosted at the Cartama Oval, Cartama Spain, and is slated to begin at 2:30 PM (IST).

Italy played 13 matches in this 2021 season of the ECC T10 where they managed to win six matches, whereas opponents Spain played ten matches and were able to win five games. Coming to the Championship Week, both sides lost their opening two matches and are at the bottom of the table. The Italians are a place above Spain at fifth due to a slightly better net run rate.

The upcoming game will be crucial for both teams as they will be looking to open their account in the Championship Week of ECC T10.

Ahead of the match between Italy and Spain; here is everything you need to know:

ITA vs SPA Telecast

Italy vs Spain match will not be televised in India.

ITA vs SPA Live Streaming

FanCode holds the rights for live streaming Italy vs Spain match.

ITA vs SPA Match Details

The match between Italy and Spain will be played at the Cartama Oval in Cartama on Tuesday, October 5, at 02:30 PM IST.

ITA vs SPA Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Baljit Singh

Vice-Captain: Amir Sharif

Suggested Playing XI for ITA vs SPA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Nisar Ahmed

Batters: Damith Kosala, Hamza Saleem, Jack Perman

All-rounders: Amir Sharif, Baljit Singh, Kuldeep Lal, Atif Mehmood

Bowlers: Jaspreet Singh, Muhammad Imran, Zulqarnain Haider

ITA vs SPA Probable XIs:

Italy: Nisar Ahmed (WK), Amir Sharif, Baljit Singh (C), Hassan Ahmad, Irfan Shaikh, Rajmani Sandhu, Damith Kosala, Ammad Khan, Muhammad Imran, Jorawar Singh, Janaka Wass

Spain: Awais Ahmed (WK), Yasir Ali, Jack Perman, Hamza Saleem, Christian Munoz-Mills (C), Asjad Butt, Kuldeep Lal, Atif Mehmood, Ravi Panchal, Paul Hennessy, Adeel Raja

