'It'll Happen With the Way He's Batting': Sunil Gavaskar Names India Youngster Who'll Score an ODI 300 Soon

Team India may have ended the calendar year with a 2-0 Test series win in Bangladesh, but it’s been an underwhelming year overall. Despite being terrific in the bilateral series, Rohit Sharma & Co had disheartening results in multination tournaments. They were crashed out of the Asia Cup 2022 before making it to the knockouts and then mauled by England in the T20 World Cup 2022 semi-final.

However, there were some positive aspects as well; several youngsters who stood out with their performances and hogged the limelight. Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar was asked to pick his choice of a standout player. The batting great named Ishan Kishan, stating that the wicketkeeper-batter has the calibre of smashing a triple hundred in ODIs.

In a conversation with Sony Sports Network, Gavaskar praised Ishan’s knock of 210 runs in the 3rd ODI against Bangladesh in Chattogram, which India won by 188 runs. The boy from Jharkhand became the fastest and the youngest batter to get a double ton in ODI cricket, reaching the milestone in just 133 balls.

“When we see the younger players coming through, it means there is hope for the future. Ishan Kishan probably stands out with his double hundred, which was in a 50-overs game and that’s a fantastic achievement. He got it so easily. And he got in what 35 or 36th over. If he had carried on he would have got the first ever triple hundred in ODIs,” Gavaskar told Sony Sports Network.

“It will happen with the way he is batting. That is a huge plus as India is concerned. He has this terrific ability to play all around the ground. His square-cut… is also like Rishabh Pant who like to pepper the on the side. But a 200 is an amazing achievement at such a young age. So, I think the sky’s the limit as far as the white-ball cricket is concerned,” he added.

Ishan, who is currently playing in the Ranji Trophy 2022-23, has been named in the squad for the ODIs and T20Is against Sri Lanka at home, starting next month. In the absence of Rishabh Pant, he is likely to fill the place of the team’s first-choice wicketkeeper in the series.

