'It's a Big Setback, Every Player Dreams to Play in WC': Shardul Thakur on Missing T20 World Cup Spot

Allrounder Shardul Thakur has termed missing the chance to represent India at the 2022 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup as a ‘big setback’ as like others, he also dreamt of playing at the showpiece event. However, he’s not moping around and instead shifted his focus on the ODI World Cup next year which will be played in India.

“Of course, it’s a big setback. Every player dreams to play in the World Cup, not just play but win it as well,” Thakur said during a media interaction ahead of the 2nd ODI between India and South Africa in Ranchi.

Also Read: Washington Sundar Replaces Deepak Chahar in ODI Squad Against South Africa

He continued, “It’s okay I’m not selected this time. But there’s still a lot of cricket left and also there’s the ODI World Cup next year. My focus will be to do well in whatever matches I play and make winning contributions.”

However, with the spate of injuries that Indian team has been hit by in the lead up to the tournament, Thakur would be quietly keeping himself mentally ready should there be a scenario when he’s asked to link up with the India squad in Australia.

India already have been dealt a big setback in the form of Jasprit Bumrah who has been ruled out of the marquee event that starts from October 16. In the past week, the former champions have received more concerning developments regarding the fitness of left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh who sat out of a match after complaining of discomfort in his back.

Also Read: Team India’s Conditioning Coach Shares Details About Training Session Before T20I World Cup | Watch

On Saturday, the BCCI announced that Deepak Chahar has been ruled out of the ongoing three-match ODI series against South Africa due to back stiffness. Chahar is in the lit of standby players for the T20 WC.

“Injuries are part and parcel of the game, at some point, someone is going to get injured. We should not take it by heart honestly. There is a lot more cricket to come,” Thakur said.

“If injuries happen then anyone can come at any point of time. As of now, your responsibility is to be ready whenever and wherever you’re asked to play. I will be mentally ready if I’m given a call-up. That’s all in my hands,” he added.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here