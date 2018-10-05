It's a Boyhood Dream to Play Test Cricket for Australia: Travis Head

Loading...
"It's a boyhood dream to play (Test cricket) for Australia," said Head on Friday, two days ahead of the first of two Tests. "We've had a couple of guys do it in the last couple of years. They've only had limited opportunities but it's still (an achievement).
"It's an amazing time to be around and an amazing experience. To join that group is nice. Fingers crossed it happens."
"We've got a couple of days to go, I guess. I feel in really good condition at the minute. I’m playing really well. I feel fit and ready to go. Really nice in the tour game to be able to contribute to the score. It's nice to have the confidence from the coach and the selectors.
"Once that team's picked, I'm just making sure I'm really relaxed and calm, and continue to do the stuff I've been doing really well over the last couple of months. I feel like I'm batting really well, I feel like I bowling really well, and can contribute to Australia.
"It's a weird feeling knowing that I'm really ready to go and I'm trying not to think about it too much."
Head has already represented his country in 39 One-Day Internationals and 16 Twenty20 Internationals and now wants to bat with the same approach in the five-day games.
"I think, for me, I don't really have much difference between white and red ball. The shift for me is just being able to do it for longer periods of time," he said.
"I naturally haven’t changed the way I play between all formats, I've been quite aggressive and quite positive. The shift is being a little older and realising if I spend time out in the middle and bat for longer periods of time, I'll be able to score runs. That's been the major shift and the forward defence.
"It’s been really consistent in my game and it’s meant I’ve been able to spend time out in the middle. Continuing to work on my game against spin. I have had the opportunity in India a few times. It’s starting to spin a bit and I’m just working really had. It’s nice to find that consistency in my game. I can continue to get better."
First Published: October 5, 2018, 12:42 PM IST