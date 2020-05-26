Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Chester-le-Street

03 Jul, 202023:00 IST

1st ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

04 Jul, 202014:00 IST

2nd T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Manchester

05 Jul, 202021:30 IST

2nd ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

07 Jul, 202014:00 IST

It's a Massive Thing for me to Get the Ball to Swing: James Anderson on Saliva Ban

Veteran England fast bowler James Anderson, who has started training again, is enjoying being back on the cricket field.

IANS |May 26, 2020, 1:23 PM IST
It's a Massive Thing for me to Get the Ball to Swing: James Anderson on Saliva Ban

London: Veteran England fast bowler James Anderson, who has started training again, is enjoying being back on the cricket field.

On Monday, Anderson posted a video of himself on Instagram in which he can be seen running in and then delivering the ball at the Old Trafford.

"I've missed this place! Slowly easing through the gears but enjoying being back," Anderson wrote as the caption.

England players resumed their training last week as the country plans for a return of international cricket which has remained suspended since mid-March following the coronavirus outbreak.

England were on their tour of Sri Lanka when all cricketing activities came to a grinding halt due to the outbreak of novel coronavirus. All professional cricket activities currently remain suspended there till July 1 and the England team are next slated to play West Indies and thereafter Pakistan.

Anderson recently said his teammates will have to motivate each other when cricket resumes, and in all likelihood, in front of empty stands.

"We're lucky (in England) that most Test matches are sold out, certainly the first few days, we get big crowds so motivating yourself isn't an issue," Anderson told CNN Sport's Amanda Davies via Instagram Live.

"You just get out there in front of a packed house and it's quite easy to get up for a game. I think we might have to lean on each other as players if there's no crowd there, no atmosphere, we hear the sound of leather on willow echoing around the ground rather than the applause," he added.

In the post-COVID era, cricket will see a number of changes amongst which one would be the ban on usage of saliva to shine the ball as has been recommended by the ICC Cricket Committee.

"It's a massive thing for me because to get the ball to swing, you need to be able to polish the ball and repair it when it gets scuffs on it," said Anderson who is England's leading wicket-taker in Test cricket and One-Day Internationals.

coronavirusecbJames Andersonpandemic

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 03 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Chester-le-Street

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Sat, 04 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 05 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Tue, 07 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
see more