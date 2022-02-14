IPL 2022 Auctions: Former Cricketers Praise Mumbai Indians' 'Masterstroke' of Buying Jofra Archer

Many were concerned with Mumbai Indian’s performance at the IPL 2022 Mega Auction as it looked like they were lagging behind while others splashed cash to set up their squad. However, their wait and watch strategy came in handy as they roped in some of the big names in the latter stage of the auction while others were struggling to conjure up the money to challenge the most successful franchise in the league.

One such buy was English pacer Jofra Archer. Eyes were definitely raised when MI paid INR 8 crore for an injured bowler, however, the future prospect of a bowling attack of Jasprit Bumrah and Jofra Archer, possibly from the 2023 season has excited many since.

One such person is former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan, who believes Mumbai has pulled off a “masterstroke" at the two-day event.

“Mumbai Indians were waiting for Archer’s name to come. It’s a masterstroke. There are no two ways about it. Even if Archer doesn’t play for one year, they will have Bumrah and Archer bowling together. It would be like Malinga and Bumrah bowling together for the franchise," Irfan told Star Sports.

ALSO READ | IPL 2022: 108 Players Become Crorepatis at The Mega Auction; Here’s a Team-Wise Distribution

Another former India cricketer, Mohammad Kaif, too is optimistic about Archer’s future with Mumbai Indians. “We have not seen him in action for over six months. We don’t know when will he return but will be an excellent pick for Mumbai in the next three-four years. He will be phenomenal with Bumrah," he said.

Mumbai always had a potent pace bowling attack, from Shaun Pollock to Lasith Malinga to Trent Boult all played for the Mumbai-based franchise. Boult was part of the franchise till last season, but he was roped in by Rajasthan this auction. Meanwhile, Lasith Malinga called time on his career last year, leaving Jasprit Bumrah to to the heavy lifting. However, the addition of Archer, albeit from next season is something MI owner, Aakash Ambani is happy about. “Although he is going to play next year, we are very happy to have Jofra and Bumrah make a lethal pair for our bowling attack,” Akash Ambani said on Sunday.

Mumbai secured Jofra Archer on Day 2 of the IPL 2022 Mega Auction following an intense bidding war with Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Special: Get the Live-Updating IPL 2022 Auction Tally | IPL Mega Auction Live Updates and Cricket Score here