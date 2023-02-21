'It's a Pretty Big Insult': Adam Gilchrist Criticises Australia For Their Treatment of Ashton Agar

The Australian team has come under fire following their abject capitulation in the second Test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy in Delhi. Now, legendary wicketkeeper-batter Adam Gilchrist has weighed in on their questionable selection and the absence of Ashton Agar from the playing eleven.

While speaking on SEN Radio, Gilchrist slammed the Australian team management for their treatment of Agar.

Also Read: A Day After Being Dropped as India Test Vice-captain, KL Rahul Spotted at Mumbai Airport

“There are murmurings that Agar might be on a flight home because he might feel like he’s surplus to requirements over there, and I can understand why, without being in the camp and knowing the finer details of why he wasn’t picked. But it’s a pretty big insult that I know from touring and being on a lot of tours, you felt that if you’re picked on the tour in a broader squad - unless it’s a pretty extreme like for like that has to come in - you generally expected the guys that were first reserves to step in," Gilchrist said.

Gilchrist further suggested that there could be some changes to Australia’s playing eleven due to the dismal performances of some players. He opined that it could be Matthew Renshaw who could be dropped from playing eleven in the upcoming matches.

“Maybe they keep the three spinners if that’s what conditions warrant and then Green comes in and adds that nice balance, it looks like Renshaw is probably the guy that would drop out of that happens because he looks like he’s a little bit scrambled as to where he fits into the picture,” he said.

Agar was picked as one of the four specialist spinners for the four-match Test series.

It was expected that Agar would support Australia’s premier spinner Nathan Lyon on pitches that have been spin friendly. However, the allrounder is yet to play a match.

In the first Test, Todd Murphy was given debut and he ended up taking a seven-wicket haul.

Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023: Injury Crisis Continues to Haunt Australia With Place in WTC Final on The Line

Despite their demolition in the series opener, Australia snubbed Agar again and this time Matthew Kuhnemann was handed debut while Muprhy kept his place as well.

With Australia 2-0 behind, it remains to be seen whether Agar will get a chance in the remaining two matches.

Get the latest Cricket News here