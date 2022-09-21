'It's a Real Concern': Sunil Gavaskar Points Out India's Big Problem Ahead of T20 World Cup

In the absence of Jasprit Bumrah, India have been trying Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the death overs, especially to bowl the crucial 19th over in T20Is without success which dates back to the Super Four stage of Asia Cup 2022. Bhuvneshwar leaked 19 runs vs Pakistan, 14 runs vs Sri Lanka and then on Tuesday, against Australia in Mohali, he conceded 16 runs – all these have come in the 19th over which have all but sealed the fate of the contests.

And as per batting legend Sunil Gavaskar, that is a real concern for India for someone of Bhuvneshwar’s vast experience to be regularly bowling expensive spells.

“We didn’t actually bowl as well. It’s a real concern,” Gavaskar told India Today while reacting to India’s four-wicket loss to Australia in the first T20I on Tuesday.

He added, “When somebody like a Bhuvneshwar Kumar is going for so many runs every single time, when he is expected in 18 deliveries in 3 matches that India have lost against Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Australia, he has given away 49 runs which is almost like 3 runs per ball. Someone of his experience and his calibre, you expect maybe he would give 35-36 runs. That really is an area of concern.”

Harshal Patel, who was making his competitive return after an injury layoff, also proved expensive, conceding 49 runs in four wicketless overs.

However, Gavaskar defended the pacer saying he’s a bit rusty because of the long break and advised playing him alongside Jasprit Bumrah during the South Africa ODIs as well.

“Harshal is generally a very meaty bowler,” Gavaskar said. “But let’s not forget he is coming back after a long break. That’s why it’s so important for the bowlers to have plenty of overs under their belt before they get to the World Cup. That’s the reason, India can maybe play Bumrah and Harshal even in a couple of the ODIs just to get miles in their legs. And to get their rhythm going. That’s something that the Indian management will have to look at,” he said.

