'It's A Rude Awakening For Rohit Sharma': Ayaz Memon | Cricketnext Freehit

Senior cricket journalist Ayaz Memon, in the fifth episode of Cricketnext Freehit, said that despite having everything at their disposal, India cannot seem to make the jump from being a very good team into being a champion team.

India lost to England in the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup in what came as a huge 10-wicket defeat. England openers Jos Butler and Alex Hales crushed Indian bowlers, chasing the target of 169 in just 16 overs.

The team crashed out of the World Cup and the final was played between England and Pakistan, where England went on to become the champions.

ALSO READ | IND vs NZ: Tim Southee Completes Hattrick After Suryakumar Yadav Ton, But India Post 192-Run Target

“From 2013 when we won the Champions Trophy we haven’t won anything. I mean we’ve reached the final of the world Test Championship, the semi-finals in two World Cups in 2019 in 2015 and this time we reached the semi-final. Last year of course we got knocked out in the first round itself," Ayaz said.

“The point is that you know how much we keep saying we are the greatest, we are the best players, we got the richest Cricket body, we’ve got the biggest talent pool, yet we somehow cannot seem to make the jump from being a very good team into being a champion team and that’s where one needs to put a finger on what’s really going wrong," the senior cricket journalist added.

Ayaz also said that Rohit Sharma needs to realise that IPL and International cricket is not the same.

“You have to hold somebody responsible, thus the coach and the captain. Has Rohit Sharma learned it the hard way that he may be one of the best T20 captains in the IPL but T20 International is a different ball game altogether it’s not it’s not the same thing," Ayaz said.

Ayaz also raised questions on Rahul Dravid’s contribution to the team.

“Rahul Dravid, who was asked to be the coach, somewhere his heart is not there with this lot. The kind of magic that he’s done with the under 19s, it’s not translating with the seniors," the senior cricket journalist added.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here