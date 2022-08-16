'It’s a Skill That I Potentially Never Had': When Rahul Dravid Hailed MS Dhoni's Leadership Qualities

MS Dhoni’s calm mindset on the field has often been regarded as one of the key qualities needed for a successful captain. Moreover, the former India skipper’s innumerable match-winning knocks made him one of the finest captains ever to play for Men in Blue. Two years ago, Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket. Indian head coach Rahul Dravid had, in one of his old interviews, talked about Dhoni’s remarkable leadership qualities. Dravid also pointed out the differences between him and Dhoni as the captain of team India. The former India cricketer also revealed that Dhoni’s calm and composed nature during a match is something that others need to possess.

“When you watch Mahendra Singh Dhoni play at the back end of the game or at his best (when he was at his best), you always got the feeling that, ‘Hey, he is doing something really important. But he is playing like the result does not really matter to him.’ I think you need to have that or you need to train it. I think it’s a skill that I potentially never had. I mean, when it mattered to me deeply, it mattered to me, the consequences, you know,” Dravid had said during a conversation with former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar in a videocast hosted by ESPNCricinfo.

Dravid had made the comments back in June 2020, just weeks before Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket. Dhoni retired from international cricket on August 15, 2020.

In the international circuit, Dhoni is the only captain to win all three major ICC limited-overs tournaments. Dhoni won the T20 World Cup back in 2007. In 2011, he lifted the Cricket World Cup in Mumbai. He claimed his third ICC trophy after winning the Champions Trophy in 2013.

Dhoni played his last international match against New Zealand in the World Cup semi-final in 2019. In the fifty-overs format, Dhoni has 10,773 runs in his kitty at an average of 50.57. He scored 10 centuries and 73 fifties in ODIs.

In T20Is, he represented India 98 times and bagged 1,617 runs at a strike rate of 126.13.

Dhoni has also won four IPL titles as the leader of the Chennai Super Kings franchise. Dhoni has played 234 matches for Chennai and scored 4,978 runs at a strike rate of 135.20. He has scored 24 half-centuries in IPL.

