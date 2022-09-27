'It's all About Putting These kinds Performances in T20 WC': Ex-India Batter Says Kohli's 'Power Game is On'

Virat Kohli roaring back to form has sent the fans and cricket pundits in a frenzy. The former India captain played a 63-run knock against Australia in the third T20I on Sunday. He forged a crucial 104-run stand with Suryakumar Yadav, helping India win the game by 16 runs and capture the three-match series 2-1.

Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar has heaped massive praise on Kohli, stating the latter is growing in confidence since the time he made his comeback following the break.

Speaking on Sports18’s show ‘Sports Over The Top’, Manjrekar said he could see Kohli’s power game returning, adding that the veteran batter was backing his skills.

“See, right from the Asia Cup (in UAE) every match that he got runs, not just the runs, there was some improvement coming. I think the power game is back; he is trusting his power game. There was a time when he was getting runs but his power game was not coming at his beck and call; that is starting to happen,” opined Manjrekar.

“He’s dispatching good balls for big boundaries and sixes. It’s all about confidence, this is a guy who’s damn self-confident and drives himself to excellence but for a long-time runs weren’t coming and his confidence was tender. But during the Asia Cup, slowly and steadily, certain things start to happen, the pull shots came in, and the sixes started going more into the stands than just going over the rope as it was going in the IPL.

“So, the pieces (are) falling back into the frame. Now it’s all about putting all these kinds of performances in the main event (T20 World Cup),” he added.

Kohli found his lost form in the Asia Cup 2022, returning to action after a month-long break. He scored back-to-back fifties against Hong Kong and Pakistan and then brought his long-awaited 71st international ton in the game against Afghanistan. India were out of the tournament by then, but Kohli ended as the second highest scorer following an unbeaten 122 off 61 balls.

