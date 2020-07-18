Former England spinner Graeme Swann believes spinners will fare just fine upon returning to the field if their head is in the right space.
"It’s all in the head, once you get to the top of professional cricket and international cricket as well, you are brilliant in what you do, you are very very good, your body knows exactly what it is doing," Swann said on Star Sports show Cricket Connected.
"It’s all in your head, no matter how much time these guys have off, muscle memory does not disappear. It’s like riding a bike, you still remember how to do it."
Swann further added that for spinners, doing something as basic as flicking the ball between your fingers during the time off at home will be enough to ensure muscle memory kicks in.
"So, the guys who convince themselves early on, doesn’t matter about rhythm, doesn’t matter about this, doesn’t matter about that, how long you have been off, I’m just going to do it, I am going to remember the feeling.
"For a spinner, just flicking the ball on your fingers at home, that’s enough for me, just make sure the ball still feels the same in your hands."
Swann remains one of the finest spinners England have produced. He was instrumental in England’s rise to the top of the ICC Test Rankings in 2011 and was also the number one-ranked bowler in ODI cricket at the same time. He retired after the 2013-2014 Ashes series.
'It's All in the Head' - Graeme Swann Believes Spinners Will Face No Issues Adjusting to Return of Cricket
