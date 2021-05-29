It's An Emotion: Dhanashree Verma Enjoys Friends---The Reunion

American TV series Friends has brought cheers to its fans who are delighted to once again see the bond between the show’s starcast in a special episode,Friends: The Reunion. The highly-anticipated reunion episode dropped on May 27. Almost everyone who is a follower of the show is posting their reactions to the special episode on the internet, and celebrities are no different.

Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal’s wife and choreographerDhanashree Verma Chahalis also a “religious follower” of Friends.

Dhanashree on May 28 took to Instagram where the 24-year-old shared that the hit sitcom made her “growing up years special”. Posting two pictures of her enjoying the reunion episode, she said Friends is not just a show but an “emotion for all the religious followers”.

Being a Youtube artist and a choreographer, Dhanashree keeps her social media presence buzzing. She, at times, has also roped in Chahal’s cricketer friends for her quirky dance videos. Just a few months back, Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan featured on her Instagram account, shaking legs on a Punjabi track.

Earlier this year, she got batsman Shreyas Iyer to match her moves on a English track. Surprisingly, the cricketer did pull off the dance quite beautifully.

Meanwhile, Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah also joined the buzz around Friends. The young seamer on May 27 shared a screenshot of the reunion on his Instagram Stories, and said he’s “loving it”. Whereas, Rohit Sharma used the opportunity to show his witty side. The aggressive opener shared a picture of him celebrating a century in a packed stadium. Hinting at his unhappiness of playing in empty stadiums, the 34-year-old said the actual reunion he’s waiting for is the opportunity to be able to play in pre-Covid environment.

𝗙.𝗥.𝗜.𝗘.𝗡.𝗗.𝗦, this is the reunion I am waiting for! pic.twitter.com/nGBhDA6yM4 — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) May 27, 2021

However, seeing the Covid situation in the country, Rohit’s dreams of playing in a packed stadium would not be able to come true at least for sometime.

