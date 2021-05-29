It's An Emotion: Dhanashree Verma Enjoys Friends---The Reunion

CRICKETNEXT

Being a Youtube artist and a choreographer, Dhanashree keeps her social media presence buzzing.

American TV series Friends has brought cheers to its fans who are delighted to once again see the bond between the show’s starcast in a special episode,Friends: The Reunion. The highly-anticipated reunion episode dropped on May 27. Almost everyone who is a follower of the show is posting their reactions to the special episode on the internet, and celebrities are no different.

Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal’s wife and choreographerDhanashree Verma Chahalis also a “religious follower” of Friends.

Dhanashree on May 28 took to Instagram where the 24-year-old shared that the hit sitcom made her “growing up years special”. Posting two pictures of her enjoying the reunion episode, she said Friends is not just a show but an “emotion for all the religious followers”.

Being a Youtube artist and a choreographer, Dhanashree keeps her social media presence buzzing. She, at times, has also roped in Chahal’s cricketer friends for her quirky dance videos. Just a few months back, Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan featured on her Instagram account, shaking legs on a Punjabi track.

Earlier this year, she got batsman Shreyas Iyer to match her moves on a English track. Surprisingly, the cricketer did pull off the dance quite beautifully.

Meanwhile, Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah also joined the buzz around Friends. The young seamer on May 27 shared a screenshot of the reunion on his Instagram Stories, and said he’s “loving it”. Whereas, Rohit Sharma used the opportunity to show his witty side. The aggressive opener shared a picture of him celebrating a century in a packed stadium. Hinting at his unhappiness of playing in empty stadiums, the 34-year-old said the actual reunion he’s waiting for is the opportunity to be able to play in pre-Covid environment.

However, seeing the Covid situation in the country, Rohit’s dreams of playing in a packed stadium would not be able to come true at least for sometime.

