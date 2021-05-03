- Match 29 - 02 May, 2021Match Ended166/6(20.0) RR 8.3
PUN
DEL166/6(20.0) RR 8.3
Delhi beat Punjab Kings by 7 wickets
- Match 28 - 02 May, 2021Match Ended220/3(20.0) RR 11
RAJ
HYD165/8(20.0) RR 8.25
Rajasthan beat Hyderabad by 55 runs
'It's Been a Journey' - MI Captain Rohit Sharma Vibes to 'The Venkaboys'
Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma took to Twitter on Saturday poured out his emotions paying tributes to former India pace ace Venkatesh Prasad.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: May 3, 2021, 10:12 AM IST
A new advertisement featuring India’s yesteryear cricket stars including Venkatesh Prasad, Javagal Srinath, Saba Karim, and Maninder Singh has left fans feeling nostalgic with the video going viral on social media.
The ad has all four cricketers harmonizing to a tune of their golden days, addressed to the ‘Gen Z’ of cricket fans that have long moved on from the sportsmen of the past. And yes, they are part of a Boy Band.
IPL 2021 | IPL SCHEDULE | POINTS TABLE
Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma took to Twitter on Saturday poured out his emotions paying tributes to former India pace ace Prasad.
See here:
From listening to you coach me on the field, to now listening to you sing while I am on my way to the stadium. Venky bhai….it’s been a journey. pic.twitter.com/ubgORUe6Me
— Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) May 1, 2021
The lyrics of the song, lasting for little under a minute, go like this “If you are one of those GenZ, you might not know me, just go and ask your daddy, don’t forget us because of T20s, don’t baby, in the 90s, we were the OGs, on your CRTs.
“We were the OGs, chasing big runs, beating the Aussies, bowling long spells in Sharjah ki garmie, we were the hotties, ask your phuphaji, who were the OGs, it was us.”
WATCH | Best Of Behind The Scenes From IPL 2021
In their heydays, Prasad and Srinath were the leaders of India’s pace attack in the 90s.
One of the most memorable moments from Prasad’s international career came in 1996 during India’s World Cup quarterfinal clash against Pakistan. The pacer was mocked by caught Pakistan’s Aamir Sohail after he scored a four off him. And off the very next delivery, Prasad had him clean bowled and gave him quite a sendoff.
Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking