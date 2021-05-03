CRICKETNEXT

Home » Cricket Home » News » 'It's Been a Journey' - MI Captain Rohit Sharma Vibes to 'The Venkaboys'

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma took to Twitter on Saturday poured out his emotions paying tributes to former India pace ace Venkatesh Prasad.

A new advertisement featuring India’s yesteryear cricket stars including Venkatesh Prasad, Javagal Srinath, Saba Karim, and Maninder Singh has left fans feeling nostalgic with the video going viral on social media.

The ad has all four cricketers harmonizing to a tune of their golden days, addressed to the ‘Gen Z’ of cricket fans that have long moved on from the sportsmen of the past. And yes, they are part of a Boy Band.

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma took to Twitter on Saturday poured out his emotions paying tributes to former India pace ace Prasad.

See here:

The lyrics of the song, lasting for little under a minute, go like this “If you are one of those GenZ, you might not know me, just go and ask your daddy, don’t forget us because of T20s, don’t baby, in the 90s, we were the OGs, on your CRTs.

“We were the OGs, chasing big runs, beating the Aussies, bowling long spells in Sharjah ki garmie, we were the hotties, ask your phuphaji, who were the OGs, it was us.”

In their heydays, Prasad and Srinath were the leaders of India’s pace attack in the 90s.

One of the most memorable moments from Prasad’s international career came in 1996 during India’s World Cup quarterfinal clash against Pakistan. The pacer was mocked by caught Pakistan’s Aamir Sohail after he scored a four off him. And off the very next delivery, Prasad had him clean bowled and gave him quite a sendoff.

