'It's Been a Pleasure Playing Under You': Jasprti Bumrah's Heartfelt Message for 'Former' Captain Virat Kohli

Ace fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has lauded Virat Kohli’s contribution as the captain of the Indian Test team. The latter on Saturday decided to step down from his post after serving the team for seven long years. Kohli, through a social media post, announced his decision that took the entire cricketing world and fans by surprise.

Kohli’s decision comes a day after India were defeated by South Africa in the Cape Town Test by 7 wickets. The tourists slumped from taking a 1-0 lead to lose the series 2-1. The 33-year-old mentioned, “…everything has to come to a halt at some stage and form me as Test Captain of India, it’s now.”

As soon as Virat’s post surfaced on social media, a plethora of former and current cricketers took to social media to acknowledge his achievement as India’s Test skipper. Bumrah was one of them who called his former captain a ‘great leader’.

“Integrity, insight and inclusivity. Your contribution to the team as captain is invaluable, you’ve been a great leader to this side. It’s been a pleasure playing under you,” Bumrah tweeted.

Integrity, insight and inclusivity.Your contribution to the team as captain is invaluable, you’ve been a great leader to this side. It’s been a pleasure playing under you.🙌 pic.twitter.com/K5iwPIuplZ — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) January 15, 2022

Back in 2018, Bumrah made his Test debut under the leadership of Virat Kohli in the tour of South Africa. He got the opportunity two years after playing his first limited-overs game for the country. He excelled with the ball in the Rainbow Nation, scalping 14 wickets in the tour and ended up being the second-highest wicket-taker for India, after Mohammed Shammi.

Recently, he bagged a five-wicket haul in the first innings of the Cape Town Test that India lost by 7 wickets. As the visitors gear up for the ODIs, Bumrah will be seen in the role of a vice-captain – deputy to stand-in captain KL Rahul.

