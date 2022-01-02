It's Been a Pleasure to Work With Someone Like Virat Kohli: Rahul Dravid Hails Test Captain's Leadership

Team India head coach Rahul Dravid heaped huge praise on Virat Kohli for his leadership qualities and keeping the morale high of the group after arrival in South Africa. Kohli has been under a lot of scanners for his off-field controversies with the BCCI regarding his T20I captaincy relinquishment but the head coach feels that the 33-year-old has been absolutely phenomenal over the last 20 days.

Team India completely outclassed South Africa in the first match to become the first Asian team to beat the Proteas in Centurion. Rahul admitted that there has been a lot of noise outside of the group and it was Kohli himself who is keeping the team’s morale high.

“I know there has been a lot of noise on other issues a little bit outside of the group. Even leading into this particular Test match but honestly, in terms of keeping the morale high, it’s not been very difficult because, to be honest, it’s been led by the skipper himself. I think Virat has been absolutely phenomenal over the last 20 days. The way he’s trained, he’s practised, the way he is connected with the group is just phenomenal," Rahul Dravid said in the press conference.

Dravid said Kohli has acted like a true leader in the way he is connected with the group both on and off the field. The batting great said that it’s been a pleasure for him to work with the Indian Test captain.

“As a coach sometimes leading into the series you know that there’s not really too much you can do once the game starts so, there’s not too much you control in a results but what you are really looking to do as coaches or support staff you are really looking to prepare well and get the team into a really good space and Virat has been phenomenal in that the way he has led the team, he has been absolutely truly a leader and I couldn’t speak more highly about him in the way he is committed to his own preparations, his own practise and also just the way he is connected with the group over last two weeks. On and off the field, I think he has been truly a fantastic leader and a very good captain. So that’s really helped him create a very good space. I felt we were in a very good space leading into the first Test match we got the team in a really good space and a lot of them was led by Virat and his leadership really came into the force. It’s been a pleasure to work with someone like Virat, I think he has been a phenomenal leader," Dravid added.

The 48-year-old further talked about Kohli’s lean patch with the bat and said that looking at his commitment and preparation, the 33-year-old is soon going to run a big run of good scores.

“Even personally I think that he is in a really good space and even though he sort of batted well and couldn’t convert those starts. I really think there is going to be a big run of really good scores coming in from someone like him just observing him around the corner, how relaxed he has been, how calm he has been and how he is preparing and how switched on he is. Might not happen in the next game, I would really hope it to happen in the next game but I do feel with someone like him we are going to see a really big run of scores. I couldn’t speak more highly of him, a real credit to himself and Indian cricket over the last two weeks despite all the noise around him," Dravid said.

