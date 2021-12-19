'It's Concentration Thing With Joe Root And Captaincy Probably Doesn’t Help Either': Ricky Ponting

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting has pointed out the reason behind Joe Root’s underwhelming performance in the ongoing Ashes series. Root is the leading Test run-scorer in 2021 so far, however, the English skipper has failed to live up to expectations against Australia. The 30-year-old started the 2021-22 Ashes with a nine-ball duck followed by a couple of half-centuries.

Root is struggling on the deliveries outside off stump where he looked a bit rusty and impatient. The legendary Australia skipper feels that there isn’t any technical error with his last two dismissals but the mental thing which is pulling him back. Ponting also advised him to learn from Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne to get things right.

“It’s got to be a mental thing. There’s no technical error in his last two dismissals that has led to him getting out. It’s got to be him being not quite switched on enough for the ball he’s got out to. Marnus and Smith are really good examples of how they can find a way to be so switched on for so long,” Ponting told cricket.com.au.

The England team failed to give any tough fight to the hosts so far in the series and Ponting feels this is also one of the reasons behind Root’s lack of concentration.

“It is a concentration thing with Joe and captaincy probably doesn’t help either, (spending) long periods of time in the field when your team is not going so well. They haven’t gone so well of late with their Test results. All of those things take a toll on you,” he stated.

Ponting pointed out that after spending almost so much time on the field as a fielder, a batter is more likely to make errors in batting.

“He spent one and three-quarters of a day in the field before he went into bat. I know that’s Test cricket and everyone’s been there before but you’re probably more likely to make a mistake having fielded for two days than going out fresh,” Ponting added.

Root has not scored any Test century on Australian soil but he still has a decent record Down Under with 721 runs at an average of 40.05.

