It's Courtney Walsh vs Curtly Ambrose in Antigua

The two legends, who since retiring from competitive cricket have taken to coaching are coming up against each other in Antigua at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in a two-day game between Bangladesh and the West Indies President's XI. Walsh has returned to one of his favourite grounds as the coach of the Bangladesh team who are on tour in the West Indies, while his bowling partner Ambrose is in the West Indies President's XI dressing room.
Former West Indies bowlers Curtly Ambrose and Courtney Walsh were a force while playing for the WINDIES. Now they are on opposite sides as coaches for #WIvBANG - both are on their benches for today's 2-day President's XI in Antigua, at the Coolidge Cricket Ground pic.twitter.com/Vl5h2p9wi9— WINDIES (@westindies) June 28, 2018
Courtney Walsh debuted for West Indies in 1984 in a Test match against Australia in Perth and went onto claim 519 wickets in the longest format of the game, and another 227 wickets in ODI cricket. Walsh, who also captained the West Indies side called time on his illustrious career in 2001 after he played his last Test match against South Africa in 2001 in Kingston. Walsh had retired from ODI cricket a year earlier.
Curtly Ambrose on the other hand began his career a few years later with his Test debut coming against Pakistan in 1984 in Georgetown. Ambrose ended his career with 405 Test wickets and 225 ODI wickets before calling it quits in 2000.
Bangladesh, on their tour of the West Indies will play two Test matches, three ODIs, three T20 internationals apart from two tour games.
First Published: June 28, 2018, 11:14 PM IST