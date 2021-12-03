'It's Definitely Realistic': Australia Batter Glenn Maxwell Hopeful of Playing Test Cricket Again

Australia batter Glenn Maxwell is hopeful of playing Test cricket again. He added that he has been in constant touch with the selectors over his return to featuring in Test cricket for Australia.

Glenn Maxwell and has been categorised as a white-ball specialist, as seen from his retention by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) ahead of IPL’s mega auctions.

In seven Tests, Maxwell has scored 339 runs at an average of 26.07, including a century against India in Ranchi. His last match in first-class cricket came for his state Victoria against Western Australia in October 2019.

“It’s definitely realistic. I think I am probably playing as well as ever have at the moment. “I feel really good about my game. I have been able to work on different techniques for different formats, which has really helped going forward. I have been in constant contact with selectors and they have been really clear about if opportunities do pop up then I am ready for red ball," Maxwell was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au on Friday.

Maxwell, who will be captaining Melbourne Stars in the upcoming season of the Big Bash League (BBL), has set his sights on booking a Test spot for himself when Australia will have away tours of Pakistan, Sri Lanka and India next year.

“Next year is obviously a heavy sub-continent tour year. There could be opportunities with guys coming in and out. There is a lot of cricket next year, you don’t want to burn guys out through the season so there could be a host of changes. So, I have to make sure I am playing well when they pick those squads in any format."

